OMG, A New 'Baby-Sitters Club' Series Is Coming to Netflix!

"You can always count on me, and I can count on you. Good times, bad times in between, my friends will see me through." (All. The. Feels.)
Kids of the '80s likely need a moment as they recall all the adventures Kristi, Mary Anne, Dawn, Claudia, Stacey, Jessi and Mallory had in Ann Martin's unforgettable book series. And now, it looks like we get to relive all of those special memories.
A "Baby-Sitters Club" series is coming to Netflix and has lovers of the book-series-turned-TV-show-turned-movie all sorts of excited.
Netflix announced an original, live-action "dramedy" based on the book series is headed to the streaming service.
Entertainment Weekly reports "The Baby-Sitters Club" series will have 10 episodes and will follow Kristi, Mary Anne, Dawn, Stacey, and Claudia's journey as best friends and their babysitting adventures in Stoneybrook.
(We're hoping the junior officers, Mallory and Jessi, also get added to the mix.)
"The Baby-Sitters Club" series had over 200 novels published between 1986 and 2000 that still resonate today. Outside of the Super Specials and Super Mysteries included in the mix (those were page-turners), there were also a few BSC spin-offs, like "Baby-Sitters Little Sister," "The Kids in Ms. Colman's Class," "California Diaries" and a "Baby-Sitters Club" graphic novel series.
This led to a short-lived but definitely unforgettable TV show in the '90s.
"The Baby-Sitters Club" TV series had a single 13-episode season on HBO in 1990, and was once available to stream on Netflix.
There was also a lovable movie in 1995 with some of our fave actors of that time.
Rachael Leigh Cook. Larisa Oleynik. Austin O' Brien. We loved them all.
But why revive the franchise now?
Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix tells CafeMom, "There has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs. Together, with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues."
Author Ann M. Martin adds, "I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So, I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."
While there's no more deets about the upcoming series, given all of the Netflix Originals debuting and stealing our attention, this one might be worth a try.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.