Cost Plus Is Having a MAJOR Rug Sale Just in Time for Your Home Refresh

Anyone who's ever been rug shopping knows what a huge pain it is. There are millions of styles to filter through, and they can be crazy expensive. Luckily for us — and for our wallets — our favorite boho chic store, Cost Plus, is having a massive rug sale right now with up to 50 percent off some super cute rugs.
Whether you want to update your living room or you're decorating a nursery or big-kid room, we've got some of our favorite finds for you. Now, you don't have to scroll through for hours giving up in an angry, tired haze before ever checking out (you know you've been there).
Don't forget to use "250SHIPFREE" for free shipping on $250. Hurry, this sale ends soon!
For the living room:
Blue Henley Rug, $60-$263 (Seriously, under $300 for an 8' x 10' rug is a steal!)
Skyler Shag Rug, $200-$350
Multicolor Geometric Persian Stripes Rug, $80-$480
Pink Alessia Rug, $20-$304 (How cute would this also be for a boho girl's nursery?!)
Faux Cowhide Rug, $135-$235
For the nursery/kids room:
Geometric Bella Rug, $144-$640
Wool Shag Aspen Area Rug, $280-$490 (this one only comes in large sizes)
Blue Diamond Lekan Rug, $135-$285
Boho Kilim Rug, $120-$360
Gray Flokati Rug, $40-$440
Happy shopping!
Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, Mom.me may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.