EMT Dad Teaches His Toddler How to Perform CPR to 'Baby Shark' and It's Genius

Mar 05, 2019
Many of us have heard of doing CPR compressions to the beat of "Stayin' Alive," but for the latest generation, there's a new song to perform this life-saving technique to. Dad Chris Pietroforte, a former firefighter and EMT of 19 years, recently discovered that the beats of every parent's least favorite song ever, "Baby Shark" actually works perfectly to time chest compressions to — a genius tool to teach even the youngest child how to perform CPR.

Pietroforte recently posted a video of his 3-year-old Saige performing CPR on a dummy using her knowledge of "Baby Shark" as a tool. Get this, little Saige has known how to do CPR since she was just 2 years old. While the beat of "Baby Shark," at 115 beats per minute, is slightly faster than that of the traditional "Stayin' Alive," which clocks in at 103 beats per minute, Pietroforte tells Inside Edition, "Any song that’s between 100 to 120 bpm, you can do it to."

Pietroforte now owns a company called Central Valley CPR in Tulare, California, and is dedicated to teaching CPR to as many people as possible. According to a 2018 survey from the Cleveland Clinic, only 54 percent of people say they know how to do CPR, and only 17 percent of those people know that chest compressions, even without mouth-to-mouth breathing, can save someone's life. The American Heart Association says simple chest compressions can actually double or triple someone's chances of surviving. All important reasons to teach CPR to even the youngest member of your family.

For anyone that says it's too hard to learn, Pietroforte simply points to his toddler as living proof that everyone can — and should — be able to learn to perform CPR. He tells Inside Edition, "She actually goes to all my classes when I teach and she demonstrates how to do it. ... So she’s in there and I tell people that if they can’t outdo her, they won’t pass, and that’s actually happened a couple times. I had someone drop out of an EMT class because she outdid him and he was embarrassed and he left because he didn’t wanna be outdone by a 2-year-old."

It’s not that toddlers are more susceptible to germs in the winter, but there are more viruses around to get them sick. “This is due to circulated air in homes, schools and day care,” says Seattle pediatrician Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson. “We see typical cold viruses pop in the winter, things like rhinovirus, RSV or influenza.” Monitor your kids. Colds are common and less severe, whereas the flu and RSV can turn into harsher problems like pneumonia.

