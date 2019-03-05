Jennifer Garner's Once Upon a Farm Organic Baby Food Will Now Be WIC-Eligible

In case you needed another reason to love Jennifer Garner, the actress, mom and co-founder recently announced that her organic baby food line, Once Upon a Farm, will now be WIC-eligible in two states: West Virginia and Florida.
In a proud Instagram post, Garner revealed that the journey to become WIC approved was not an easy one.
The mom of three, who serves as the brand's Chief Brand Officer, shares in a press statement that “Bringing better nutrition to children everywhere has been our mission since the beginning — it’s never been and will never be about just feeding children who have a socio-economic advantage."
“I’m committed to finding ways of providing healthy food to children who have less access and often limited opportunities. I’m grateful and encouraged by this first and very important step that we’ve made as a company.”
"What I learned from meeting moms living in poverty across the U.S. in my work with Save the Children is that every mom loves their kid the same way and wants what's best for them," Garner tells Forbes. "But those moms aren't given a shot at providing their kids with a healthy, strong start in life."
WIC-eligible Once Upon a Farm products will come in the form of two-pack baby food bowls and will come in flavors like Apple Sweet Potato Blueberry, Strawberry Banana Beet and Pear Carrot Mango. They can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Publix stores in Florida and West Virginia starting in June.
Once Upon a Farm is currently working on getting approved in more states around the U.S.
The WIC program currently supports over 7 million low-income women, infants and children. Eligible mothers are able to get free baby food — but only those products that are on a WIC approved list, which is determined state by state. Currently, only 12 states have any organic baby food products on the WIC eligible list so the fact that the brand will be “the first refrigerated baby food specifically created for and made available to WIC participants" is a big deal.
At the end of the day, don't all parents —regardless of their socioeconomic status — wish to feed their babies the freshest, healthiest foods? Opening access to these products, which arguably greatly impact a child's future health and eating habits, is a true game-changer.
Kudos to Garner and the Once Upon a Farm team for helping a new generation of infants grow up stronger and healthier.