The Newest Internet Craze Involves Parents Throwing Cheese on Their Babies' Faces

By now we all know the internet — and social media — can be a terrible place, but the latest viral internet trend has us scratching our heads. In case you missed it, the "cheese challenge", aka #cheesed, appears to involve parents throwing slices of processed American cheese at their baby's face and capturing their reaction on video for all the world to see.
Yes, you read that right: People are legit slinging cheese at their infant's faces for some social media likes.
According to WXYZ Detroit, the craze was started by Michigan dad Charles Amara who posted a video to Facebook showing him "attacking" his son with a nice slice of good ol' American cheese. (We still can't imagine how he thought of this. Like, was he making a sandwich and a slice of cheese accidentally just flew out of his hand onto his baby's face, and he decided, "Wow, that was hilarious, let's re-create it"?)
Anyhow, the video immediately went viral and has currently been seen by over 40 million people.
And others quickly followed suit.
Some of the babies are stunned, others nonplussed — and others just annoyed.
But don't worry, lest you think it's just babies and kids on the end of these bizarre trend, people are also cheesing their pets.
We're still not sure whether to laugh or cry at these videos. Ain't the internet grand?