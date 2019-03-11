Women Are Demanding Miscarriages Be Part of School's Sex Education Curriculum

Across the pond, in Scotland, women who have had miscarriages are calling for educators to include miscarriages as part of their sex education classes, according to the Herald. The outcry comes following an episode of the British comedy-drama "Fleabag," where the protagonist miscarries in a public toilet at a fancy restaurant and then proceeds to go on about her her evening.
When the episode aired, one of the biggest critiques was that it wasn't "realistic" enough, and that "isn't how it happens." But the truth is, miscarriages can happen anywhere and don't necessarily happen at the most convenient time for women.
Ruth Bender-Atik, national director at the nonprofit organization Miscarriage Association, told the Herald that giving facts about miscarriage to students at an early age would help young people know how to get help if it ever happens to them.
"It's really important to have this as life education, sexual health education. It ought to be something which is talked about when we're teaching to young people about sexual activity and contraception. We should be talking about fertility and what happens when pregnancies go wrong, as well as preventing pregnancies and STDs. Miscarriage is part of life for very many people, and all of us know far more people we realize who have been through it."
Whether in Scotland or here in the U.S., miscarriage is often a taboo and undiscussed subject. Countless people have been forced to navigate miscarriages alone and afraid. Many are forced with the choice to flush or not, whereas others have recounted tales of physical and emotional mistreatment at the hands of healthcare professionals.
What's worse, there are many women who simply don't know how a miscarriage, well, works. There are some detailed and dedicated sources online such as the UK's Miscarriage Association, which breaks down the different type of miscarriages and stages one can experience, but the information isn't useful in the heat of the moment.
Activists argue that by providing information at a young age, people will know how to deal with this emotional and potentially life-threatening information if it happens to them or someone they know — and that's something worth talking about.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.