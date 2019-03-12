Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Chrissy Teigen's Pet Hamster Saga Has Us All Dying of Laughter

byMar 12, 2019
Photograph by Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, queen of the internet, recently decided it would be a great idea to get her kids, Luna and Miles, a pet hamster. I'm sure all you other "hamster moms" out there can already see where this is going. Luckily for us, she decided to take the world along on her hilarious ride, Teigen-style (aka through Twitter).

The saga starts with an introduction of the new addition to the family — one that husband John Legend apparently wasn't too "thrilled" about. The name? Peanut Butter.

She then goes on to document all the confusing and often contradictory instructions from the store on hamster care.

Raise your hand if you've already made this mistake.

Teigen then tries to gift the internet with a picture of little Peanut Butter, but, alas, the hamster is making it hard.

And, honestly, sometimes hamsters are just plain weird.

Many followers replied to her query with the resounding conclusion that yes, that is normal, but there were some that claimed the hamster's behavior was because it was stressed and didn't have enough space.

So, in case anyone was starting to worry for Peanut Butter's new life, Teigen reassured them that the hamster is living a fine life.

Then she had another legit concern: Are hamsters just like newborns, where you have to teach them to drink from the nipple or bottle?

Apparently later in the day, the hamster somehow escaped. Raise your hand if you've been there too.

Luckily, it didn't last too long.

And now Peanut Butter will be living a life of luxury she'll never want to escape from.

Oh, wait, we spoke too soon. It appears dear Peanut Butter escaped again the following morning.

Teigen is currently desperately trying to lure the new pet back with Hamster Twitter's best tips.

Good luck, Chrissy! Keep us posted!

Related Gallery

20 Best Pets of Instagram

byCharlotte Braun Nov 09, 2015
1 / 20
1 / 20

Account: @bearcoat_tonkey

Why You Should Follow: Tonkey made headlines this year due to his adorable appearance, and has garnished thousands of followers. He's a fluffy "bearcoat" Shar Pei, so yeah, he's pretty adorbs.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

Women Are Demanding Miscarriages Be Part of School's Sex Education Curriculum
More from news

Pregnant Olive Garden Waitress Saved a Toddler After Noticing Potential Child Abuse
Mar 12, 2019

Chrissy Teigen's Pet Hamster Saga Has Us All Dying of Laughter
Mar 12, 2019

Women Are Demanding Miscarriages Be Part of School's Sex Education Curriculum
Mar 11, 2019

Outraged Mom Sues Nanny for Secretly Feeding Newborn Formula Instead of Breast Milk
Mar 11, 2019

Dad Charged After Newborn Suffocates While Napping On His Chest

Mar 11, 2019

Unvaccinated Boy Almost Dies From First Case of Tetanus in Oregon in Over 30 Years
Mar 10, 2019

Thrilled Wife Plans a 'Snip, Snip, Hooray!' Vasectomy Party
Mar 07, 2019

Mom Battling Postpartum Depression Arrested After Newborn Found Dead in Cold Car
Mar 07, 2019

The Newest Internet Craze Involves Parents Throwing Cheese on Their Babies' Faces
Mar 07, 2019
More Results