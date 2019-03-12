Chrissy Teigen's Pet Hamster Saga Has Us All Dying of Laughter

Chrissy Teigen, queen of the internet, recently decided it would be a great idea to get her kids, Luna and Miles, a pet hamster. I'm sure all you other "hamster moms" out there can already see where this is going. Luckily for us, she decided to take the world along on her hilarious ride, Teigen-style (aka through Twitter).
The saga starts with an introduction of the new addition to the family — one that husband John Legend apparently wasn't too "thrilled" about. The name? Peanut Butter.
She then goes on to document all the confusing and often contradictory instructions from the store on hamster care.
Raise your hand if you've already made this mistake.
Teigen then tries to gift the internet with a picture of little Peanut Butter, but, alas, the hamster is making it hard.
And, honestly, sometimes hamsters are just plain weird.
is this normal pic.twitter.com/CkBLm0G39Z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019
Many followers replied to her query with the resounding conclusion that yes, that is normal, but there were some that claimed the hamster's behavior was because it was stressed and didn't have enough space.
So, in case anyone was starting to worry for Peanut Butter's new life, Teigen reassured them that the hamster is living a fine life.
Then she had another legit concern: Are hamsters just like newborns, where you have to teach them to drink from the nipple or bottle?
Apparently later in the day, the hamster somehow escaped. Raise your hand if you've been there too.
Luckily, it didn't last too long.
And now Peanut Butter will be living a life of luxury she'll never want to escape from.
Oh, wait, we spoke too soon. It appears dear Peanut Butter escaped again the following morning.
Teigen is currently desperately trying to lure the new pet back with Hamster Twitter's best tips.
Good luck, Chrissy! Keep us posted!