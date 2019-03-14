Lori Loughlin's Daughter Attacked Online Amid College Scam Scandal

To say it's been quite the week for a certain "Fuller House" star would be an understatement. Lori Loughlin was indicted in a college scam that includes 49 others, including her husband and actress Felicity Huffman. It's safe to say lots of people are pissed, with a number of Hallmark fans calling for her to be fired. And now, it looks like her 19-year-old is coming under fire, too. Lori Loughlin's daughter is being attacked online for her mom's alleged crimes.
Lori and her husband, Mossimo founder Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC.
The couple reportedly paid the money to ensure their kids — Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19 — could attend the University of Southern California "under the guise that they were recruits for the school’s rowing team," The Cut reports.
(Spoiler: Isabella and Olivia never participated with the rowing team.)
Lori and Mossimo are among 50 people involved in the scam who, collectively, paid upward of $25 million for their kids to scam the system and get into the colleges of their choice. They reportedly gave money to William "Rick" Singer and his team who would doctor photos and documents to place kids on athletic teams, would have someone take college entrance exams, and even go as far as having SAT and ACT grades changed.
The Hallmark star was taken into custody Wednesday after turning herself in to the FBI.
Apparently, Lori was in Canada filming a Hallmark movie when she was notified the feds were arresting people involved with the scam, ABC News reports. Lori has since been released on $1 million bail after being arraigned in federal court. Though reports claim Lori had to surrender her passport, Judge Steve Kim is allowing the celeb mom to head back to Canada to work on Hallmark projects in April, May and July, according to Deadline.
Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, has since come under fire for benefiting from the scam — and past comments about college.
Specifically, how she's not into it.
An old YouTube video of Olivia discussing college and partying resurfaced amid Lori's scandal that has people talking.
"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend," the teen said in the video, Entertainment Tonight reports. "But I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying … I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."
Lori Loughlin has since deleted her social media accounts, with her daughter Isabella making hers private. Olivia, however, did not.
Well, it looks like she removed the ability for people to comment on her latest posts but seemingly forgot to turn it off for all the others — exposing herself to unwanted criticism from people who have an issue with her family in light of the scandal.
And boy is she paying for it.
Critics discovered Olivia didn't block comments on a February 10 post and decided to chime in, accusing the 19-year-old of being "too dumb" to get into USC on her own and without help. They also poked fun at Lori's arrest and need to post $1 million bail.
People outraged over the scam are letting Olivia have it, going as far to call her a "disgrace."
When we say some of these comments are out there, believe us. The fact that anyone would bring up the death penalty, of all things, is pretty nuts.
It also doesn't help Olivia was spotted on a USC official's yacht when the scandal broke.
Olivia was enjoying spring break on a yacht in the Bahamas with Gianna Caruso, daughter of billionaire Rick Caruso, who also happens to be the Chair of the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of the University of Southern California, People reports.
"My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government’s announcement yesterday," Rick, who owns the yacht, recently said. "Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interests to return home."
This entire thing is a mess.
We never expected to hear Aunt Becky is involved in a college scam. It's so crazy and random. We have no idea how this will all pan out, but regardless of how anyone feels, going after her daughter to ridicule her isn't the way. We can hold opinions without taking time out of our day to be so dang nasty.
