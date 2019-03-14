Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

News

This HUGE Rainbow Sprinkler Is All Our Warm Weather Dreams Come True

Mar 14, 2019
Photograph by Target

If you're like the rest of us and can't wait for the sunshine of spring and summer, feast your eyes on this beauty. This epically large rainbow sprinkler connects to most garden hoses and is so tall your kids can run right through it while getting sprayed and cooled off. It even comes with lawn spikes to "keep the clouds from floating away."

Seriously, how awesome is that?!

The "Ginormous" (yes, that's acutally part of its name) Rainbow Sprinkler can be found at Target for $100.

And if rainbows aren't your thing (who are you? The Grinch?), Sun Squad makes some other equally fun sprinklers (also sold at Target).

Photograph by Target

To buy: Dinosaur Sprinkler, $50

Photograph by Target

To buy: Unicorn Sprinkler, $50

Photograph by Target

To buy: Rainbow Inflatable Pool, $18

Photograph by Target

To buy: Gorilla Sprinkler, $50

As for the inflating (and deflating) part? We'll leave that up to you to figure out. Until then, we can just keep daydreaming about warmer days and lounging outside.

