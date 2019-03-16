Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

These Kitchen Essentials Are Dirt Cheap on Wayfair for 3 Days Only

byLauren GordonMar 16, 2019
Photograph by Wayfair

After a few hours of watching HGTV, I sometimes look around my house and daydream about all the things I'd like to change. I imagine moving my sink underneath the window rather than facing the siding of our house where it is now. I envision ripping up counters and cracked floor tiles. And then I triple check my bank account and slink off to bed, my renovation craving left wholly unsatisfied.

Just because I can't go full Joanna and Chip Gaines on my kitchen doesn't mean I can't breathe some new life into it. By upgrading some standard essentials and appliances, I can totally transform the look and feel on this space -- and Wayfair is hosting just the sale to help me do it

For three days only, Wayfair is offering some major discounts on otherwise pricey items, and whether one wants to replace one thing or everything, this sale is worth checking out.

Bring in a fun and stylish new appliance — who hasn't been secretly lusting after an air fryer all year?

Photograph by Wayfair

Air fryers are a way to health-up some favorite foods, but this one specifically is also a great way to bring a pop of color into the kitchen and do it for half the regular price.

Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book (sale $65, Wayfair)

Bakeware is an essential (at least in my house) so it better look nice!

Photograph by Wayfair

Host one's own Food Network cooking show with this stylish and cheap set.

10 Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set (sale $45, Wayfair)

Give the utensil holder a makeover by stocking up on some new kitchenware.

Photograph by Wayfair

We all know how scratched that spatula is. And you can get this entire set for less than $30.

23-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set (sale $29, Wayfair)

Even something as simple as a new coffee maker can change the way we see our kitchens.

Photograph by Wayfair

In addition to this coffee maker, there are plenty more products worth perusing!

The Scoop Two Way 12-Cup Brewer Coffee Maker (sale $60, Wayfair)

Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, Mom.me may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

RELATED

Judge Bans 42 Unvaccinated Kids from Returning to School

More from news

These Kitchen Essentials Are Dirt Cheap on Wayfair for 3 Days Only
Mar 16, 2019

Judge Bans 42 Unvaccinated Kids from Returning to School

Mar 15, 2019

This HUGE Rainbow Sprinkler Is All Our Warm Weather Dreams Come True
Mar 14, 2019

Elementary School Allows Parents to 'Bid' on Kids' Teachers for Next Year (Yes, Really!)
Mar 14, 2019

This Is Why Parents Should't Let Kids Use iPads in the Car
Mar 14, 2019

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Attacked Online Amid College Scam Scandal
Mar 14, 2019

Disney World Is Now Offering Mermaid School for the Ariel Lover in Your Life
Mar 13, 2019

Mom Harassed for Breastfeeding in Public to Point of Tears Refuses to Let Stranger 'Win'
Mar 13, 2019

Pregnant Olive Garden Waitress Saved a Toddler After Noticing Potential Child Abuse
Mar 12, 2019
More Results
moms-m-logo

2019 PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2019 Wild Sky Media. All Rights Reserved.