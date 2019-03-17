Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

There's Nothing 'Cute' About This Photo of a Nurse & Doctor 'In Training'

byLauren GordonMar 17, 2019
Photograph by Twitter/TheMedicalShots

In a world that is determined to leave gender biases behind (thankfully) it can be pretty jarring when we see blatant, casual sexism. We all know that every classroom, playground and even job field is loaded with gender-based stereotypes, but none so much as the medical industry.

For a long time, it was believed that women were only nurses and men were only doctors — never the other way around. Although today that couldn't be further from the truth, as there are many successful female doctors and male nurses, the assigned gender roles that come with the job are still prevalent. And when this viral photo surfaced of a young girl and boy holding hands and walking down a hospital hallway, that point was proven even more.

Medical Shots, a Twitter account with a hefty 216k followers, regularly posts health-related content and recently shared this photo:

Photograph by Twitter/TheMedicalShots

The little girl is wearing hot pink scrubs with the saying “Nurse in Training” on the back, whereas the little boy’s green scrubs read “Doctor in Training.”

The account simply captioned the photo "This is cute, isn't it?" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Almost the entire Internet disagreed.

Photograph by Twitter

In fact, many folks found the image to be overtly sexist and demoralizing. Not only did many point out that it was offensive to women, but a few noted how offensive it is to men and male nurses.

Photograph by Twitter

Being a nurse requires an incredible amount of strength and compassion — it is in no way a "lesser" position to hold -- and it certainly isn't a job only one gender can do.

Some even pointed out the deeper stereotyping issues this simple image presented.

Photograph by Twitter

It's a whole mess of confusion and ignorance.

All in all, the photo made everybody cringe.

But it also did open up the dialogue around sexism in the health industry. Doctors don't equate to men in the same way that doctors aren't better than nurses. No matter which gender and which field of the healthcare system, all options are valid — let's stop putting our kids in boxes.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

10 Kids With Amazing Superpowers

by Jul 12, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

By now you’ve probably seen the video of that 16-month-old girl swimming all on her own, back and forth, in her parent's pool without the help of floaties or even a parent's help. This is a jaw-dropping feat for someone who hasn't even mastered the art of speech yet. Is she a superhero? Perhaps in her own right. Here are 10 other pint-size prodigies that complete tasks way above their age levels.

Photo via YouTube

RELATED

These Kitchen Essentials Are Dirt Cheap on Wayfair for 3 Days Only
More from news

There's Nothing 'Cute' About This Photo of a Nurse & Doctor 'In Training'
Mar 17, 2019

These Kitchen Essentials Are Dirt Cheap on Wayfair for 3 Days Only
Mar 16, 2019

Judge Bans 42 Unvaccinated Kids from Returning to School

Mar 15, 2019

This HUGE Rainbow Sprinkler Is All Our Warm Weather Dreams Come True
Mar 14, 2019

Elementary School Allows Parents to 'Bid' on Kids' Teachers for Next Year (Yes, Really!)
Mar 14, 2019

This Is Why Parents Should't Let Kids Use iPads in the Car
Mar 14, 2019

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Attacked Online Amid College Scam Scandal
Mar 14, 2019

Disney World Is Now Offering Mermaid School for the Ariel Lover in Your Life
Mar 13, 2019

Mom Harassed for Breastfeeding in Public to Point of Tears Refuses to Let Stranger 'Win'
Mar 13, 2019
More Results