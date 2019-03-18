Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Target Has the Cutest Easter Decor Right Now and We Want It All!

byMar 18, 2019
Photograph by Target

Peace out, St. Patrick's Day — it's time to start getting the house ready for Easter! Think bright happy colors, bunnies and flowers. After all the gloom and doom of the seemingly never-ending winter season, we are ready to BRING IT ON. Of course, our favorite store — Target — didn't disappoint with their selection of Easter decor this year. (Seriously, just take our money every month already!)

Here are just a few of our fave finds.

Photograph by Target

To buy: Easter Egg Wreath, $15

Photograph by Target

To buy: Vintage Easter Blue Truck, $

Photograph by Target

To buy: Pompom Garland, $6

Photograph by Target

To buy: Milk Glass Cake Stand, $30

Photograph by Target

To buy: Standing Easter Signs, $20

Photograph by Target

To buy: Easter Bunny in a Glass, $10

