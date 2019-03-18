Target Has the Cutest Easter Decor Right Now and We Want It All!

Peace out, St. Patrick's Day — it's time to start getting the house ready for Easter! Think bright happy colors, bunnies and flowers. After all the gloom and doom of the seemingly never-ending winter season, we are ready to BRING IT ON. Of course, our favorite store — Target — didn't disappoint with their selection of Easter decor this year. (Seriously, just take our money every month already!)
Here are just a few of our fave finds.
To buy: Easter Egg Wreath, $15
To buy: Vintage Easter Blue Truck, $
To buy: Pompom Garland, $6
To buy: Milk Glass Cake Stand, $30
To buy: Standing Easter Signs, $20
To buy: Easter Bunny in a Glass, $10
Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, Mom.me may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.