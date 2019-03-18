Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

It's True: Peep On a Perch Is Here to Watch Your Kids Til Easter

byMar 18, 2019
Photograph by Amazon

If the best part of the holidays was bringing out that creepy adorable Elf on the Shelf to motivate your kids to be on their best behavior, you're in luck. The makers of Peeps — yes, those brightly colored, bizarrely textured marshmallow treats — have released Peep on a Perch to help keep an eye over your kids for the Easter season.

The concept of Peep on a Perch is simple (and explained in the accompanying storybook): Peep is the Easter Bunny's helper who assists in stuffing the baskets with treats along with keeping an eye on all the kids around the world and "sees all the acts of kindness a child does in the days and weeks leading up to Easter."

Basically, "the more kindness the Easter Peep sees, the happier the Easter Peep gets!"

Don't want to go to bed while it's still bright outside (thanks, Daylight Saving)? Little Peep is watching. Don't want to pick up the hundreds of little toys you left all over the house? There's Peep right there keeping a watchful eye! Feel like causing a fuss over bathtime? Well, Peep's got a direct line to the Easter Bunny, so tread carefully.

But unlike his holiday cousin, Elf on the Shelf, it's not the parents that are encouraged to move the little guy around every day, it's the kids! (Hallelujah!) According to reviews on Amazon, children are meant to touch and play with the Peep and move it around so it can see them do good deeds throughout the day.

Count us sold!

Peep on a Perch is currently sold out on Amazon and will be restocked at the end of March, but can be purchased on Target.com for approximately $19.

Related Gallery

Peeps Fails

by Mar 12, 2015
1 / 10
1 / 10

Homemade, delectable marshmallow Peeps sound like a baking project worth making. These beautiful creations from Buttercream Blondie are Glamour Peeps, complete with disco dust. They are definitely a step up from traditional Peeps.

Share This on Facebook?

Image via Buttercream Blondie

RELATED

Target Has the Cutest Easter Decor Right Now and We Want It All!
More from news

It's True: Peep On a Perch Is Here to Watch Your Kids Til Easter
Mar 18, 2019

Target Has the Cutest Easter Decor Right Now and We Want It All!
Mar 18, 2019

Incredible Mom Gives Birth to 6 Babies — 3 Sets of Twins — in Only 9 Minutes
Mar 18, 2019

First-Time Mom Photographs Herself Giving Birth and the Images Are Incredible
Mar 18, 2019

There's Nothing 'Cute' About This Photo of a Nurse & Doctor 'In Training'
Mar 17, 2019

These Kitchen Essentials Are Dirt Cheap on Wayfair for 3 Days Only
Mar 16, 2019

Judge Bans 42 Unvaccinated Kids from Returning to School

Mar 15, 2019

This HUGE Rainbow Sprinkler Is All Our Warm Weather Dreams Come True
Mar 14, 2019

Elementary School Allows Parents to 'Bid' on Kids' Teachers for Next Year (Yes, Really!)
Mar 14, 2019
More Results