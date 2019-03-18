It's True: Peep On a Perch Is Here to Watch Your Kids Til Easter

If the best part of the holidays was bringing out that
creepy adorable Elf on the Shelf to motivate your kids to be on their best behavior, you're in luck. The makers of Peeps — yes, those brightly colored, bizarrely textured marshmallow treats — have released Peep on a Perch to help keep an eye over your kids for the Easter season.
The concept of Peep on a Perch is simple (and explained in the accompanying storybook): Peep is the Easter Bunny's helper who assists in stuffing the baskets with treats along with keeping an eye on all the kids around the world and "sees all the acts of kindness a child does in the days and weeks leading up to Easter."
Basically, "the more kindness the Easter Peep sees, the happier the Easter Peep gets!"
Don't want to go to bed while it's still bright outside (thanks, Daylight Saving)? Little Peep is watching. Don't want to pick up the hundreds of little toys you left all over the house? There's Peep right there keeping a watchful eye! Feel like causing a fuss over bathtime? Well, Peep's got a direct line to the Easter Bunny, so tread carefully.
But unlike his holiday cousin, Elf on the Shelf, it's not the parents that are encouraged to move the little guy around every day, it's the kids! (Hallelujah!) According to reviews on Amazon, children are meant to touch and play with the Peep and move it around so it can see them do good deeds throughout the day.
Count us sold!
Peep on a Perch is currently sold out on Amazon and will be restocked at the end of March, but can be purchased on Target.com for approximately $19.