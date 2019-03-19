AAP Recommends Kids Start Swim Lessons as Young as 1 to Prevent Drowning

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S. In 2017, nearly 1,000 children died from drowning, with another 8,700 making a trip to the ER due to a drowning event. Toddlers and teens were among those at the highest risk.
So, as the weather gets warmer and we start spending more time in the water, it's critical for families to review the AAP's newly released water safety guidelines.
One of the primary takeaways from the AAP's recommendation is that children should start swimming lessons at one year of age. Basically, it's never too young to learn water safety. But never forget that while swim lessons are necessary and helpful, "parents need to understand that swim lessons cannot 'drown proof' any child, and supervision and barriers remain essential."
The organization also states that young children should also always be in a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when in the water as well.
“Many of these deaths occur when children are not expected to be swimming or when they have unanticipated access to water," says Dr. Sarah Denny, FAAP, lead author of the policy statement, “Prevention of Drowning” in a news statement. “Toddlers are naturally curious; that’s why we must implement other strategies, such as pool fencing and door locks.”
Other things the AAP reminds parents to do: remain hyper attentive at bath time or near any body of water, empty water from buckets or containers immediately after they're done being used, never leave young children alone in the bathroom, never be distracted (i.e., get off those phones) when watching a child near water and all caregivers in the home should learn CPR.
Also, if you live in a home with a pool, "the most important safety measure is a 4-sided fence that completely surrounds the pool and isolates if from the house."
Dr. Linda Quan, FAAP, and co-author of the statement, reiterates, “Water is everywhere, and we need multiple layers to protect children from the deadly risks it poses."