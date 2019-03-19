Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

AAP Recommends Kids Start Swim Lessons as Young as 1 to Prevent Drowning

byMar 19, 2019
Cute little Asian 18 months / 1 year old toddler boy child in trunks wear swimming goggles learn to swim at indoor pool, Swimming school for small children. Happy kid enjoy active lifestyle concept
Photograph by Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S. In 2017, nearly 1,000 children died from drowning, with another 8,700 making a trip to the ER due to a drowning event. Toddlers and teens were among those at the highest risk.

So, as the weather gets warmer and we start spending more time in the water, it's critical for families to review the AAP's newly released water safety guidelines.

One of the primary takeaways from the AAP's recommendation is that children should start swimming lessons at one year of age. Basically, it's never too young to learn water safety. But never forget that while swim lessons are necessary and helpful, "parents need to understand that swim lessons cannot 'drown proof' any child, and supervision and barriers remain essential."

The organization also states that young children should also always be in a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when in the water as well.

“Many of these deaths occur when children are not expected to be swimming or when they have unanticipated access to water," says Dr. Sarah Denny, FAAP, lead author of the policy statement, “Prevention of Drowning” in a news statement. “Toddlers are naturally curious; that’s why we must implement other strategies, such as pool fencing and door locks.”

Other things the AAP reminds parents to do: remain hyper attentive at bath time or near any body of water, empty water from buckets or containers immediately after they're done being used, never leave young children alone in the bathroom, never be distracted (i.e., get off those phones) when watching a child near water and all caregivers in the home should learn CPR.

Also, if you live in a home with a pool, "the most important safety measure is a 4-sided fence that completely surrounds the pool and isolates if from the house."

Dr. Linda Quan, FAAP, and co-author of the statement, reiterates, “Water is everywhere, and we need multiple layers to protect children from the deadly risks it poses."

RELATED

It's True: Peep on a Perch Is Here to Watch Your Kids Til Easter
More from news

AAP Recommends Kids Start Swim Lessons as Young as 1 to Prevent Drowning
Mar 19, 2019

It's True: Peep on a Perch Is Here to Watch Your Kids Til Easter
Mar 18, 2019

Target Has the Cutest Easter Decor Right Now and We Want It All!
Mar 18, 2019

Incredible Mom Gives Birth to 6 Babies — 3 Sets of Twins — in Only 9 Minutes
Mar 18, 2019

First-Time Mom Photographs Herself Giving Birth and the Images Are Incredible
Mar 18, 2019

There's Nothing 'Cute' About This Photo of a Nurse & Doctor 'In Training'
Mar 17, 2019

These Kitchen Essentials Are Dirt Cheap on Wayfair for 3 Days Only
Mar 16, 2019

Judge Bans 42 Unvaccinated Kids from Returning to School

Mar 15, 2019

This HUGE Rainbow Sprinkler Is All Our Warm Weather Dreams Come True
Mar 14, 2019
More Results