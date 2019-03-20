6-Month-Old Dies on 3rd Day of Daycare After Provider Allegedly Drugged Her to Nap

A daycare operator was arrested after a 6-month-old baby died in her care. Stacey Vaillancourt, from Rutland, Vermont, allegedly gave the baby, Harper Rose Briar, a dose of antihistamine to make the girl go to sleep, but apparently the amount was too much for her little body. Now, Vaillancourt is facing criminal charges for the girl's overdose. The girl's death is also a reminder to parents of the dangers of using over-the-counter medications to get their babies to sleep.
Harper died in January, after Vaillancourt allegedly used an over-the-counter drug to get the baby to go to sleep.
According to NBC 5, 53-year-old Vaillancourt ran the licensed daycare out of her home but on January 24, 2019, only three days after Harper started going to Vaillancourt's daycare, everything changed. According to police, the girl was unresponsive when Vaillancourt went to wake her from a nap. She later told police she had found the baby with a blanket covering her face with vomit on it. Vaillancourt's son then attempted to perform CPR on Harper until paramedics arrived. Harper was then rushed to Rutland Regional Medical Center where medical staff sadly declared her dead.
During a a toxicology examination of Harper's body, a high amount of antihistamine was discovered, which immediately raised more questions about the baby's death.
#BREAKING: 53-year-old Stacey Vaillancourt of Rutland has been attested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar at Vaillancourt’s state-certified in-home day care facility.— Dom Amato (@WCAX_Dom) March 18, 2019
Harper's parents, Marissa Colburn and Blake Bria, later told police their daughter had no health issues and rarely went to sleep on her own. They added that on the second day their daughter had gone to Vaillancourt's daycare, she napped for an unusually long time after they brought her home. Colburn also told investigators that Vaillancourt had failed to get their emergency contact information and told her that her printer was broken.
All of this could have raised alarm bells, but didn't until it was too late. Police said Harper had a high dosage of diphenhydramine — an active ingredient in antihistamines found in medications like Benadryl — in her body. The medication is not intended for young children unless under the direction of a doctor. No doctor advised that it be given to Harper on the day of her death.
The chief medical examiner in Harper's case has officially declared that the infant died of diphenhydramine intoxication, which led authorities to suspect that Vaillancourt had a hand in her untimely death.
The daycare owner has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter and cruelty to a child.
During her arraignment on Monday, Vaillancourt pleaded not guilty. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all counts. For now, the daycare operator has been released on $25,000 bail and will have to make another appearance in court in April. As of March 20, Vaillancourt's daycare facility has been closed.
In an obituary for Harper that ran in the Rutland Herald, a family member described her as "light of her parents' life," who "brought joy to everyone who met her."
"Harper Rose quickly gained the title of 'Perfect Princess,' her beautiful smile made everyone instantly fall in love with her," it said. "Our Perfect Princess was perfect in every way. Harper Rose taught her parents the true meaning of unconditional love and happiness."
