Norwegian Cruise Line Is Helping You Send Your Favorite Teacher On a Weeklong Cruise

Mar 20, 2019
We all know that amazing teacher in our life who seems to tirelessly give and give — and now there appears to finally be a proper way to thank them. To celebrate Teacher Appreciate Week in May, Norwegian Cruise Lines is offering free cruises to educators who are "spreading the joy of learning." From now until April 12, anyone — teachers included — can nominate their favorite educator (in the U.S. or Canada) for a chance to win a free cruise on the Norwegian Joy.

Anyone can vote on the nominated teachers, and people can share their favorite teacher's submission on social media to get more votes. Out of all the nominees, the top 15 teachers will be selected as the final winners. The final prize includes a seven-day cruise for two and an invitation to the awards ceremony in Seattle (airfare and lodging will be covered.)

Norwegian Cruise Line's President and CEO Andy Stuart explained why the Giving Joy campaign was started in a statement: “Travel is a powerful means of education. It brings people closer to each other and to diverse cultures around the world. Through our Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, we celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward teachers who have taken responsibility for our future, our children, and who lean into that responsibility with all they've got.”

And it won't just be the teacher who wins what is surely a well earned vacation, each of the 15 winners will have a chance to win $15,000 for their school as well. Talk about a win, win.

To nominate your favorite teacher, head on over to the Norwegian Cruise Line website.

