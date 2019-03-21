Baby Cough Syrup Recalled Over Potential Contamination

Another day, another recall.
Kingston Pharma is recalling a specific lot of of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL) bottles of DG/Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus. According to the FDA, the potentially affected medications have "the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans" which can be linked to GI illnesses that lead to vomiting and diarrhea. Although no illnesses have been reported due to the cough syrup, they are pulling the lot due to an abundance of caution.
The lot in question is Lot KL180157 and the recalled bottles were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide. Other identifying markers to check for on your bottles of DG/Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus is an expiration date of 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0 on the label on the back of the bottle.
Anyone who has purchased one of the affected bottles can return them to where they bought them for a full refund. If you have any additional questions about the recall, you can contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT or email at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.