Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Baby Cough Syrup Recalled Over Potential Contamination

byMar 21, 2019

Another day, another recall.

Kingston Pharma is recalling a specific lot of of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL) bottles of DG/Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus. According to the FDA, the potentially affected medications have "the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans" which can be linked to GI illnesses that lead to vomiting and diarrhea. Although no illnesses have been reported due to the cough syrup, they are pulling the lot due to an abundance of caution.

The lot in question is Lot KL180157 and the recalled bottles were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide. Other identifying markers to check for on your bottles of DG/Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus is an expiration date of 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0 on the label on the back of the bottle.

Anyone who has purchased one of the affected bottles can return them to where they bought them for a full refund. If you have any additional questions about the recall, you can contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT or email at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

Related Gallery

Vintage Children's Medicine Ads

by Jun 06, 2017
1 / 20
1 / 20

And if it works on the teeth, just imagine what it could do for the nose.

Image via Retronaut.com

RELATED

Norwegian Cruise Line Is Helping You Send Your Favorite Teacher On a Weeklong Cruise
More from news

Breastfeeding Mom Accused of Killing Newborn With Her Breast Milk
Mar 21, 2019

Baby Cough Syrup Recalled Over Potential Contamination
Mar 21, 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line Is Helping You Send Your Favorite Teacher On a Weeklong Cruise
Mar 20, 2019

6-Month-Old Dies on 3rd Day of Daycare After Provider Allegedly Drugged Her to Nap
Mar 20, 2019

The FDA Has Just Approved the First Drug to Treat Postpartum Depression
Mar 20, 2019

AAP Recommends Kids Start Swim Lessons as Young as 1 to Prevent Drowning
Mar 19, 2019

It's True: Peep on a Perch Is Here to Watch Your Kids Til Easter
Mar 18, 2019

Target Has the Cutest Easter Decor Right Now and We Want It All!
Mar 18, 2019

Incredible Mom Gives Birth to 6 Babies — 3 Sets of Twins — in Only 9 Minutes
Mar 18, 2019
More Results