Mom Wants Nanny Who Will 'Commit' to Only Working While Dressed as Disney Princesses

byGenny GlassmanMar 22, 2019
Photograph by Loren Javier/Flickr

When looking for childcare, there might be certain things you want in a sitter: an upbeat demeanor, a responsible driver and maybe someone who can make yummy snacks! But one couple was looking for something more unusual — and are willing to pay big — and it's divided the internet. According to a post seeking a nanny, one mom wrote that she was hoping to hire someone who would be willing to always dress like a Disney princess while she watched the kids.

The mom posted the ad on March 20, 2019, to help her find someone willing to fill her "slightly unusual" request.

Photograph by Childcare.co.uk

The anonymous mom from the United Kingdom shared her request on Childcare.co.uk, and it's seriously over the top.

"We want to hire someone to look after our children whilst in character as a different Disney princess every month, such as Princess Anna, Moana, Rapunzel and Princess Merida," she wrote. "Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values."

She added that she and her husband knew that it wasn't a "normal" requirement but she was hoping her twin girls would learn important values such as "determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella."

The job included "arranging a variety of Disney-related activities" and picking up the kids from school in character.

Photograph by Childcare.co.uk

The mom added that they are looking for someone who "can commit to a character and create a really fun atmosphere in our home" but wasn't afraid of being tough if need be. "The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls," she continued.

In the end, the mom wrote that she hopes the right person will help make a little magic in her home.

Photograph by Childcare.co.uk

The job is part-time, pays about $52,000, includes 25 days of vacation time, bank holidays off and sick days. Oh, and if you're wondering, the mom added that she and her husband are willing to cover the price of "each Disney princess costume." Which is a pretty good deal, if you ask us!

"So, if there are any Disney-mad nannies out there who’d be able to help us out, please get in touch," she wrote.

Online, the response to the woman's post was pretty mixed. Some people thought the mom was crazy for asking someone to do this. They argued that it was way too much to ask an employee to dress and be in character throughout the day.

One person felt like the mom's kids must be "entitled brats."

"Dear lord, how are these poor kids going to fare in the real world when they're older ...," another person added. "In reality is the best way to bring up kids, not a fantasy land!!"

Another person thought that this might ruin Disney princesses for the kids forever. "Imagine being disciplined by your favorite Disney princess 🤔 seems to have the potential to ruin their love of Disney princesses by negative association," the person commented.

But not everyone agreed. Some people thought the job seemed like so much fun. "How fun would life be," one person commented.

"I think this is awesome," another person added. "A little out there, but how amazing would this be. Every little girl's dream."

Maybe someone's fairy tale will come true. To each their own.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

