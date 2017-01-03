Janet Jackson Gives Birth

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed a baby boy today.
The 50-year-old singer and Al Mana "are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," Jackson's representative said in a statement to People magazine. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."
Jackson and Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, married in 2012, and the singer hinted at her pregnancy in April 2016, when she abruptly postponed her "Unbreakable" world tour. In a video posted to Twitter in April, Jackson said she would need to "delay" her tour because she and her husband were "planning our family."
While various sites soon after reported on her possible pregnancy, Jackson waited until October to officially announce that she was expecting, telling People, "We thank God for our blessing."
Congratulations to the family of three!