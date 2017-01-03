Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Janet Jackson Gives Birth

byJan 03, 2017
Photograph by MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed a baby boy today.

The 50-year-old singer and Al Mana "are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," Jackson's representative said in a statement to People magazine. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Pregnancy

Celebs Who Got Pregnant After 40

Entertainment

Celebrity Godparents

Jackson and Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, married in 2012, and the singer hinted at her pregnancy in April 2016, when she abruptly postponed her "Unbreakable" world tour. In a video posted to Twitter in April, Jackson said she would need to "delay" her tour because she and her husband were "planning our family."

While various sites soon after reported on her possible pregnancy, Jackson waited until October to officially announce that she was expecting, telling People, "We thank God for our blessing."

Congratulations to the family of three!

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

Grandparents Overreact to 'Lewd' Message on Bath Set
More from news

No More False Alarms! Device Gives Worried Pregnant Moms a Second Opinion
Jan 05, 2017

Jessie James Decker Posts Photo With 'Loose Mommy Skin'
Jan 05, 2017

Want a Healthy Newborn? Change Neighborhoods
Jan 04, 2017

Toddlers Are Shooting Siblings and Others at An Alarming Rate

Jan 04, 2017

Store Stops Making Women Pay More Than Men For the Same Thing
Jan 04, 2017

Mom Tells Grocery Store to Get Rid of Candy and Mags at Checkout
Jan 04, 2017

Chris Pratt Credits Coupons and Family With His Fame
Jan 04, 2017

Janet Jackson Gives Birth
Jan 03, 2017

Grandparents Overreact to 'Lewd' Message on Bath Set
Jan 03, 2017
More Results