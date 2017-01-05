Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

Jessie James Decker Posts Photo With 'Loose Mommy Skin'

byJan 05, 2017
Photograph by Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Jessie James Decker, country singer and mom of two, isn't shy about revealing her body after baby.

While the 28-year-old singer-songwriter, who's married to New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, looks fit by any standard, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram getting real about rolls.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOr8kYTlA-b/?taken-by=jessiejamesdecker

"Just another day in paradise!!!" she wrote alongside a beachy photo of herself in a bikini. Jessie also added a telling hashtag: #loosemommyskin.

Let's just say that most moms can relate.

Jessie is mom to 2-year-old daughter Vivianne and 16-month-old son Eric, and this isn't the first time she's gotten candid about her pregnancy and post-pregnancy body, in hopes of letting moms everywhere know that bodies can change.

https://www.instagram.com/p/83RfwDFIcd/

"I don't want to mislead any mommy's (sic) who just had babies and are stressing!" Jessie posted on Instagram after the birth of her son. "I gained 55 pounds with my daughter and only 27 this time!"

News

Tia Mowry Slams Body Shamers

The Best You

Mom's the Word: Post-Pregnancy Body Image

While encouraging nursing moms to avoid any "severe diets," she also added in her post that she was still 15 pounds away from her weight before giving birth to her first child. She also pointed out her C-section scar and belly.

"So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight," she wrote. "I am so glad we can support each other."

Talk about girl power.

