Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Twitter Melts Down Over Anatomically Correct Horse Toy

byLisa René LeClairJan 06, 2017
via @atbobb
Photograph by Twitter

One corner of Twitter is melting down this week.

Toddler

Toys Will Be … Toys?

The Kids

Where Tween Sex Ed Includes a Dick in a Box

And it's in a way that has nothing to do with presidents-elect and their favorite form of policy discussions.

No, the Tweet storm in question is thanks to a post from Bob Velcro which depicted the genital phase of psychosexual development on his daughter's toy horse. Thanks to a Canadian toy company, kids can finally get a glimpse of what Mr. Ed was packing all along.

Sidenote: It's smaller than anyone ever imagined.

Battat, the toy company that (reportedly) branded the belly of the beast, has been designing and marketing high-quality toys for more than 40 years and, from the looks of their website, they stand behind their vision.

"Our toy brands have always had educational value. Whether didactic or nurturing, they invite kids into a world where the imagination forms the foundation for learning in creative, fun, and empowering ways."

It didn't take long before @atbobb's tweet took a viral plunge toward the dark side of the barnyard. As expected, anyone with an inkling of comedic timing on Twitter threw in their 2 cents via 140 characters or less—including the man who started it all.

Ahem, LANGUAGE, @atbobb!

It looks like this guy ought to start a pony dating service.

@jordivanderoord via Twitter

A hint of sarcasm all the way from Belgium.

Translation: World problem and not global problems. Careful about what I write.

Perhaps size DOES matter.

Turkeys like meat parties, too.

@patrixbanx via Twitter

Children three and under should not lick the toy.

That horse has no idea.

It's anarchy!

@str8carpen via Twitter

The irony burns.

Should we be scared of this response?

Everyone's a critic.

That's probably a good idea.

Shared on Reddit back in 2014.

Photograph by Reddit

Surely, this isn’t the only four-legged creature packing a little heat (no pun). What about Grandma's Mutant Ninja Turtles?

@ShawnSinger1012 via Twitter

Or any other wildlife that reproduces for that matter. Yesterday, The Huffington Post released these images of a toy giraffe and lion with their own set of private parts. It’s starting to feel a bit like Jurassic Pork up in here, folks!

Image via Chris McGonigal / Huffington Post
Image via Chris McGonigal / Huffington Post

No one could have predicted that a single tweet about horse wood (or plood, in this case) would turn into back-breeding banter that reached as far away as Singapore, but it did and it certainly didn’t take long.

Though we have reached out to Battat for response, it is still unclear whether the phallic symbol is genuine or if the original toy was hijacked and altered by an actual horse’s ass. In a world of anatomically correct farm animals, perhaps some things are better left unknown.

Share this on Facebook?

RELATED

New Device Means You Can Pump Milk Right In Front Of Your Boss
More from news

We've Done Peanut Allergies All Wrong and Risked Kids' Health
Jan 06, 2017

Twitter Melts Down Over Anatomically Correct Horse Toy
Jan 06, 2017

New Device Means You Can Pump Milk Right In Front Of Your Boss
Jan 06, 2017

Child Dies After Adoptive Parents Prayed Instead of Calling 911
Jan 06, 2017

No More False Alarms! Device Gives Worried Pregnant Moms a Second Opinion
Jan 05, 2017

Jessie James Decker Posts Photo With 'Loose Mommy Skin'
Jan 05, 2017

Want a Healthy Newborn? Change Neighborhoods
Jan 04, 2017

Toddlers Are Shooting Siblings and Others at An Alarming Rate

Jan 04, 2017

Store Stops Making Women Pay More Than Men For the Same Thing
Jan 04, 2017
More Results