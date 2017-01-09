10 Buzzy Moments from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards





Ryan Gosling's Shout-out to Eva Mendes

And award season is officially underway! The Golden Globe Awards are usually the booziest night in Hollywood, and this one—hosted by Jimmy Fallon from the Beverly Hills hotel—should be no different. But aside from the actual awards, of course, what had everyone talking? From red carpet trends and viral moments to emotional speeches, awkward encounters and more, check out what people were buzzing about at 74th Golden Globes on Jan. 8, 2017. Let's start with the guy who's simply the best: Ryan Gosling made jaws drop and tears fall. After winning the best actor Golden Globe for his performance in "La La Land," the dreamy star took the stage and began his speech with a joke, quipping that it wasn't the first time he'd been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds. Then The Gos got uncharacteristically personal and opened up about longtime love Eva Mendes without ever uttering her name. "I would just like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan said on stage. "If she hadn't of taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today so sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. And if I may, I'd like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother Juan Carlos Mendes."

