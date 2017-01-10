The Vagina Jewelry You Have to See to Believe

Designer Emily Fitzgerald was forced to close her Etsy store earlier this week after introducing a series of vagina pendants that shut down her lady garden party. Fitzgerald's store, Moonflower Creations, has been selling handmade crystal artwork (and love) since early 2015, but the installation of her latest line of cha-cha art wound up being more than she could handle.
According to a recent post on her Instagram page, Fitzgerald decided to share an image from her "yonis" collection after being called a freak by her daughter. "The all seeing eye✨vageyena✨," she jokes, "So my daughter was a bit down on me for making this (you're a freak mum). I felt like maybe I shouldn't post it but for one, ART and another, yonis are great. Also, for all girls including my daughter: this is not weird."
Soon after posting the image (below), the pendants took on a life of their own, prompting followers to make a mad dash over to Moonflower Creations and order a vaginal keepsake of their own.
Selling out is great when you are a shopkeeper, but when supply is down, and you're a one-woman show, it can be downright overwhelming—as was the case for Fitzgerald. After being inundated with requests and comments, she decided to close her Etsy shop temporarily to meet the needs of newfound vagina lovin' customers.
But we can still admire her work, up close and personal, on Instagram.
This one kind of looks like it's staring back at me.
Guess this answers that "what lies at the end of the rainbow" question.
Does this one look a little swollen?
A bit "stabby" for some, but the colors are GORGEOUS!
Pussy riot! (Just look at all those cat eyes.)
A perfect accessory (and conversation-starter) during festival season. Because, really, all vaginas should come with an adjustable macrame cord.
Though her site appears to be up and running smoothly once again, it is missing the glittery vajizzle that caused it to collapse in the first place. Maybe she is busy getting caught up on orders and working on a new line of vulvtastik art? Until then, all we can do is bask in the gaze of the shimmering eye vageyena that took the world by storm and wait for what's headed our way.