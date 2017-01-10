Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Pharrell Williams Accepts Jenna Bush Hager's Apology After 'Hidden Fences' Flub

byJan 10, 2017
Photograph by Rex / Rex USA

It was the flub heard 'round the world.

While interviewing singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, "Today" correspondent and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager misspoke when she mentioned the movie "Hidden Figures," instead calling it "Hidden Fences."

Williams, who was nominated for best original score for the film about three black women who played important roles at NASA during the civil rights era, didn't correct Hager during their interview, but social media called her on the, well, carpet.

Hager has since apologized, and Williams has accepted her apology, saying that everyone makes mistakes.

Simply flubbing the title wasn't the only problem. "Hidden Fences" combines the titles of two Golden Globe-nominated films ("Hidden Figures" and "Fences") that focus on African Americans. The Denzel Washington-directed "Fences" was adapted from the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson.

On Monday morning, Hager offered up a tearful apology for the mistake.

"I had an error in the night that I have to apologize for," she said on "Today." "When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally—with the electricity of the red carpet, I've never done one before—I called 'Hidden Figures' 'Hidden Fences.'"

She continued her apology, saying she has seen both movies and "thought they were brilliant."

"It was a mistake. I am not perfect. I'm authentic, but a human. And what I didn't want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are," she said.

Williams took to Twitter shortly thereafter to accept her apology.

But he wasn't the only one. "Hidden Figures" stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe also offered their acceptances via Twitter as well.

The love fest even continued when Hager responded to Spencer with her own tweet:

Here's to mending fences.

