Woman In Labor Gets Dramatic Rescue On The Way To The Hospital

The front door of the hospital is the only thing you're looking for when you're in labor. But that journey was a tedious and lengthy one for Stephanie and Hugh Dawson. The North Carolina couple experienced an unexpected delay—and rescue!—when attempting to deliver their latest bundle of joy.
On their way to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center early on Sunday morning, the couple's truck stalled in the snow going down an exit ramp. They had no choice but to get out of the car and flag down a passing snowplow for help. The driver took pity on the young parents, and helped get them to the emergency room just in time to deliver a baby boy. However, their dramatic trek to the hospital was anything but easy.
According to The Virginian-Pilot, The hurry began at 3:30 a.m., when Stephanie, 28, woke up with contractions at their home in Moyock, N.C. Although the baby's arrival was no surprise since the due date was a week earlier, the snowstorm quickly complicated things.
First, they had to change their birth plan. Stephanie, a registered nurse, was planning to have the baby at a hospital a 40-minute drive from their home—without the complication of snow. They quickly realized they would have to go elsewhere.
After 20 minutes of Hugh, 32, using hot water to warm up their truck and a 40 minute drive on the highway, Stephanie announced: "We're not making it to Princess Anne."
With her contractions coming faster, about three minutes apart at this point, Hugh took the next exit near a hospital and that's when it happened. The truck suddenly died. The couple was stuck, with Stephanie not even realizing that the truck had broken down. "[Hugh] just hopped out of the truck," she told The Virginian-Pilot.
Knowing that help was needed immediately, Hugh spotted a snow plow heading in the opposite direction and did everything in his power to get the plow driver's attention.
"I was kind of jumping in the street and making sure that he saw me," Hugh said.
The story he then told the plow driver could not have been more dramatic—or in more need of a miracle.
"My wife's going into labor. She's going to have the baby, like, right now. We need a ride to the hospital right there. Please, please, please give us a ride."
Thankfully, a miracle is what they got.
The driver and his two colleagues invited them in and, duffel bag in tow, Hugh and Stephanie piled in
After the plow turned around in the middle of the intersection, they finally made it to the hospital and dropped off the Dawsons at the front door.
The couple made it to the ER entrance just in time and, by the time she got in the door, her contractions were only 90 seconds apart. Baby boy Brayden, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces, arrived less than 15 minutes later at 5:21 a.m.
"Luckily, if it wasn't for the plow, we probably would have been having him," Hugh began, and Stephanie finished, "in the middle of Battlefield Boulevard walking here."
Thankfully, however, the baby arrived safe and sound and just hours later was surrounded by family, including grandparents, aunts and Brayden's big sister Amelia. The only missing piece was the name of the snowplow company and driver—which the Dawsons failed to get during the rush of events, but still hope to find out and get in touch.
Now the family just has to figure out the best way to get baby Brayden home, since their truck has since been towed. Luckily everyone made it safely to the hospital in time for the birth—though the story of their dramatic and snowy trek to the hospital will surely be told at Brayden's birthday parties for years to come.