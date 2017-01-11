Zoe Saldana Gives New Moms The Best Sex Advice EVER

Everyone is always telling new moms to make sure they continue to do the deed with their partners on the regular because intimate time between a couple is very important and blah, blah, blah. Sounds easy because in most cases, having sex with your partner is what got you the parenting gig in the first place, so it’s not like you are unfamiliar with the concept. It’s just that new moms are so tired that “tired” doesn’t even begin to describe the level of exhaustion that’s going on.
Once the kids are down for the night, Mama wants to fall asleep and dream about sex instead of having actual sex. No one seems to acknowledge that or talk about it, but Zoe Saldana has and HALLELUJAH. Not only does she clearly state the problem that keeps most new moms from enjoying what she calls “sexy time,” she also has a solution.
In a recent interview, while promoting her new film “Live By Night,” Saldana talked about how she manages to keep things steamy with her hubby Marco Perego now that they have twins.
"There's no sexy time past 7 p.m.," Saldana told E Online. "Whenever sexy time is going to happen, it has to be before the evening. As soon as those suckers are in bed and you hear that the last one is finally sleeping, you're like, ‘Do you want to watch a movie?' You're like, ‘Sure' and you pass out."
Thank you! None of this unrealistic bound-to-fail advice of “wait until the kids go to sleep and then have a romantic interlude with your partner” BS that moms usually get. You know what’s romantic after 7:00 p.m. for a new mom? SLEEP!
New mamas, listen to Zoe. Get that “sexy time” in before 7:00 p.m. Sneak it in while the kids are napping; do it in the morning right when you wake up; take a shower together and you know—rub-a-dub-dub and all that good stuff.
Don’t feel bad at all if sex isn’t your thing after 7:00 p.m. You are not alone. Just ask Zoe Saldana.