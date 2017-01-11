Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Zoe Saldana Gives New Moms The Best Sex Advice EVER

byJan 11, 2017
Photograph by Instagram

Everyone is always telling new moms to make sure they continue to do the deed with their partners on the regular because intimate time between a couple is very important and blah, blah, blah. Sounds easy because in most cases, having sex with your partner is what got you the parenting gig in the first place, so it’s not like you are unfamiliar with the concept. It’s just that new moms are so tired that “tired” doesn’t even begin to describe the level of exhaustion that’s going on.

News

Jessica Biel Reveals Genius Multitasking-Mom Trick

News

The Vagina Jewelry You Have to See to Believe

News

Eva Amurri Martino Reveals Depression Caused by 'Freak Accident' With Son

Once the kids are down for the night, Mama wants to fall asleep and dream about sex instead of having actual sex. No one seems to acknowledge that or talk about it, but Zoe Saldana has and HALLELUJAH. Not only does she clearly state the problem that keeps most new moms from enjoying what she calls “sexy time,” she also has a solution.

In a recent interview, while promoting her new film “Live By Night,” Saldana talked about how she manages to keep things steamy with her hubby Marco Perego now that they have twins.

"There's no sexy time past 7 p.m.," Saldana told E Online. "Whenever sexy time is going to happen, it has to be before the evening. As soon as those suckers are in bed and you hear that the last one is finally sleeping, you're like, ‘Do you want to watch a movie?' You're like, ‘Sure' and you pass out."

Thank you! None of this unrealistic bound-to-fail advice of “wait until the kids go to sleep and then have a romantic interlude with your partner” BS that moms usually get. You know what’s romantic after 7:00 p.m. for a new mom? SLEEP!

New mamas, listen to Zoe. Get that “sexy time” in before 7:00 p.m. Sneak it in while the kids are napping; do it in the morning right when you wake up; take a shower together and you know­—rub-a-dub-dub and all that good stuff.

Don’t feel bad at all if sex isn’t your thing after 7:00 p.m. You are not alone. Just ask Zoe Saldana.

Share this on Facebook?

RELATED

Dairy Queen's Powerful Response After Owner's Racist Tirade
More from news

Health Experts Feel Sick After Vaccine Skeptic Meets With Trump
Jan 11, 2017

Zoe Saldana Gives New Moms The Best Sex Advice EVER
Jan 11, 2017

Dairy Queen's Powerful Response After Owner's Racist Tirade
Jan 11, 2017

Natalie Portman Was Paid How Much Less Than Ashton Kutcher for 2011 Film?
Jan 11, 2017

Kim Kardashian Robbers Arrested In Paris
Jan 11, 2017

Woman in Labor Gets Dramatic Rescue on the Way to the Hospital
Jan 10, 2017

The Vagina Jewelry You Have to See to Believe
Jan 10, 2017

Kid Learns to Spell Thanks to Hit Song From 2004
Jan 10, 2017

Pharrell Williams Accepts Jenna Bush Hager's Apology After 'Hidden Fences' Flub
Jan 10, 2017
More Results