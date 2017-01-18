Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Pink Shares Why Daughter Willow Is 'Weepy' Around Baby Brother

byJan 18, 2017
Photograph by Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Welcome to being a mom of two, Pink!

The "Just Like Fire" singer, who gave birth to son Jameson on December 26, is dealing with a little sibling rivalry at her house. Chatting with Ellen DeGeneres by phone on the talk show host's Tuesday episode, Pink revealed that she's had to take a few steps to ensure that her 5-year-old daughter, Willow, doesn't feel left out.

"I literally put Jameson down when [Willow] walks in the room," Pink told DeGeneres. "She's a little weepy these days, so we're working it out."

While she calls her new baby boy "delicious," Pink also shared how she's helped smooth the transition for her daughter, who was an only child prior to her little brother's birth.

The 37-year-old singer, who is married to motorcycle racer Carey Hart, even threw Willow a big sister party after Baby Jameson was born.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPRJTegFGB3/?taken-by=pink

Celebrating with a big chocolate layer cake and bouquets of pink and turquoise balloons, Pink posted a photo on Instagram of her two kids, featuring a particularly happy Willow.

Entertainment

15 Celebrity Moms Get Beyond Real on Instagram

"Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty," she wrote.

That wasn't the first time that Pink has helped her daughter ease in to big sisterhood. The singer, whose birth name is Alecia Moore, posted an adorable snap of Willow "practicing" with a doll sleeping beside her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO0D9WRlk1V/?taken-by=pink

"Willows [sic] doll baby has a pregnancy pillow too," she wrote.

Good luck, Pink! We totally feel you.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

A New Reason to Take Multivitamins During Pregnancy
More from news

Pink Shares Why Daughter Willow Is 'Weepy' Around Baby Brother
Jan 18, 2017

A New Reason to Take Multivitamins During Pregnancy
Jan 18, 2017

Would You Try an Eastern Medicine Remedy for Your Baby's Colic?
Jan 18, 2017

Abused Mom and Kids Start Over by Building a House Using YouTube
Jan 17, 2017

A Medical Condition Might Help You Conceive a Baby Boy
Jan 17, 2017

Heroic Grandpa Saves Toddler From Attempted Kidnapping
Jan 17, 2017

Moms Horrified By Mold Found Inside Popular Teething Toy
Jan 17, 2017

Why You're Going to Want to Rethink That Superhero Costume
Jan 17, 2017

Katherine Heigl Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Josh Kelley
Jan 17, 2017
More Results