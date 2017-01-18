Pink Shares Why Daughter Willow Is 'Weepy' Around Baby Brother

Welcome to being a mom of two, Pink!
The "Just Like Fire" singer, who gave birth to son Jameson on December 26, is dealing with a little sibling rivalry at her house. Chatting with Ellen DeGeneres by phone on the talk show host's Tuesday episode, Pink revealed that she's had to take a few steps to ensure that her 5-year-old daughter, Willow, doesn't feel left out.
"I literally put Jameson down when [Willow] walks in the room," Pink told DeGeneres. "She's a little weepy these days, so we're working it out."
While she calls her new baby boy "delicious," Pink also shared how she's helped smooth the transition for her daughter, who was an only child prior to her little brother's birth.
The 37-year-old singer, who is married to motorcycle racer Carey Hart, even threw Willow a big sister party after Baby Jameson was born.
Celebrating with a big chocolate layer cake and bouquets of pink and turquoise balloons, Pink posted a photo on Instagram of her two kids, featuring a particularly happy Willow.
"Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty," she wrote.
That wasn't the first time that Pink has helped her daughter ease in to big sisterhood. The singer, whose birth name is Alecia Moore, posted an adorable snap of Willow "practicing" with a doll sleeping beside her.
"Willows [sic] doll baby has a pregnancy pillow too," she wrote.
Good luck, Pink! We totally feel you.