They Made the Eggplant Emoji Into This And All the Women Say Ahhh

The eggplant emoji has long been a favorite in the world of texting and penis-related banter, but turning it into a vibrator was only supposed to be a joke. At least that's what Jaime Jandler, founder of the Emojibator, thought before cashing in on a chuckle and forming an empire.
The Emojibator is a small, battery-powered silicone vibrator fashioned after the emoji eggplant we all know and love. Unlike its one-dimensional predecessor, this purple warrior has a dark side. With more than 10 vibration settings, the 4.84 x 1.22-inch waterproof wand from Pixelrise LLC invites customers to “Go f*ck themselves. Literally,” as suggested when placing an order.
So much, ahem, buzz has been generated by Emojibator that they've been hard to keep in stock.
Apparently, Jandler and his business partner started the company with only 1,000 vibrators ready to ship and, within the first four days of business, they sold 200 vibrators via good old-fashioned PR. By the end of their second month, and another 1,000 units later, they signed a deal with New York’s Museum of Sex and sex toy retailer Good Vibrations.
Not a bad problem to have when you sling vibrating eggplants for a living.
To spice things up while the demand was high, they added the chili pepper emoji to their lineup. And now—less than six months later—they're sitting on a goldmine of trembling silicone.
OK, so here's the weird thing: the mastermind behind these personal kickstands is not actually named Jamie Jandler. The 26-year-old software engineer who did design the veg that launched 1,000 sighs, wishes to remain the nameless voice behind Emojibator.
"There are countless benefits of masturbation, and sex doesn't have to be taken so seriously all of the time," "Jandler" says. "The Emojibator serves as a way to make masturbation fun, easy and accessible. I wanted to create something that would be perfect for both someone purchasing their first sex toy and experienced customers looking to add a touch of humor to their collection."
Well, sure. But what's up with the anonymity? Anyway, one thing is certain: This company knows how to have a good time. Here's how their social media marketing is shaping up:
The moral of this story is that when life hands you lemons, it might not be a bad idea to grab an eggplant emoji vibrator and forget about it.