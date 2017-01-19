Your Last Cry Before Obama Goes Back to Being Just a Dad

The presidential transition is less than 24 hours away. Still president for just a few more hours, President Barack Obama sent out a final farewell message. His short letter echoes many of the same ideas of responsibility, citizenship, work and hope as his final address to the nation last week.
"I've seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I've seen our future unfolding.
"All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work—the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there's an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime."
President Obama's popularity and approval ratings fluctuated during his eight years in office. What few (if any) ever called him out on, though, was his parenting. He's a natual leader, sure, but he also showed himself to be a natural at parenting. Enviable, even. While his priorities were certainly presidential, he made it clear his daughters Malia and Sasha were at the very top.
Indeed, it always showed.
The guy not only loved his kids. He loved kids.
Soon, he goes back to be a regular citizen and just a dad. But in his goodbye, he's clear he won't step away from his goals, the public, the work he's asking everyone to do. It's hard to imagine him escaping to a tower or taking an early retirement. He doesn't appear to have that in his plans.
"I'll be right there with you, every step of the way," he writes.
"And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'"