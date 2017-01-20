Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Have You Seen These Pixar Easter Eggs in 'Finding Dory,' 'Inside Out' and More?

Jan 20, 2017
Photograph by Disney

Leave it to Pixar to take their films to the next level.

Earlier this month, Disney Pixar unveiled a short film on its Facebook page that connects many of its animated movies, fueling the super-fan theory that all of their releases are connected within the same universe, aka The Pixar Theory.

The video has garnered more than 11 million views so far, and in it we learn that Riley from "Inside Out" shows up at the aquarium in "Finding Dory." Not only that, but Arlo from "The Good Dinosaur" appears as a green dino toy in "Monsters Inc."

And it doesn't stop there.

Check out the video below for more revelations. Did you catch these in the theater?

