This Popular Sleep Aid May Be Harmful to Kids

There's no quick fix that gets kids to sleep sooner, better, deeper. But melatonin comes pretty close.
While medical experts don't have much bad to say to adults about using melatonin, which isn't a pharamceutical rather a health supplement, some are concerned when it comes to regular use in children.
A recent New York Times Well blog post reported that while a lot of parents have given melatonin to their kids— because it works—doctors don't actually know whether it's doing harm in the long run. Children's brains are still growing and developing, and melotonin is a synthetic form of a hormone the pineal gland produces, and which signals to the brain it's time for sleep.
“I think we just don’t know what the potential long-term effects are, particularly when you’re talking about young children,” said Dr. Judith Owens, director of the Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders at Boston Children’s Hospital. “Parents really need to understand that there are potential risks.”
Research isn't conclusive but some suggests that it could have effects not just on the brain but on other systems developing in children: reproductive, cardiovascular, immune and metabolic.
Melatonin has known possible side effects for adults, including "headaches, dizziness and daytime grogginess," the Times reports. That last one is what makes it a sleep aid and also dangerous for drivers who might use it. The hormone-like substance, which is also found in foods like barley and walnuts, can also interfere with medications for blood pressure and diabetes.
When researchers looked into consistency across melatonin products, they found that 71 percent of their samples were at least 10 percent off from the written dose.
Doctors who treat sleep disorders in children have long known parents turn frequently turn to melatonin to help their kids with sleep issues, often picking up the pills at a health food store and not telling their own doctors—a mistake.
“I rarely see a family come in with a child with insomnia who hasn’t tried melatonin,” Owns said. “I would say at least 75 percent of the time when they come in to see us” at the sleep clinic, “they’re either on melatonin or they’ve tried it in the past.”
For those who give it to their children, Owens recommends letting their child's doctor know. She also said the pills should be picked up from a reputable source. Because they're not regulated by the Food and Drug Adminstration, there's no way of know how much of the useful ingredient is in each pill. Buy "pharmaceutical grade,” which tend to have "more precise dosing levels."
So while there's still no silver bullet for kids and sleep—except for lots of exercise, predictable nighttime routines and early (yes, early!) bedtimes—the melatonin temptation should be met with caution and some medical support.