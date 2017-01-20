Angry Mom Suing Hatchimals For HOW MUCH?!

Hatchimals, the ridiculously popular interactive furry critters that hatch from an egg, can’t seem to stay out of the limelight—and not in a good way.
Last year, right before Christmas, they were making headlines because they were nowhere to be found. Stores everywhere were sold out and many frustrated parents had to explain to their children why Santa couldn’t deliver on the must-have toy of the season. Tears were shed by children and parents alike. Disappointment abounded.
But it wasn’t just the have-nots that were disappointed. Soon after holiday wrapping paper hit floors all across the country, complaints of dud eggs began to surface. Turns out that a lot of these hatching toys weren’t hatching.
I mean, really? A Hatchimal has one job: to hatch.
As if the controversy of the non-hatching Hatchimals weren’t enough, reports of Hatchimals that hatched only to spew curse words started making the rounds. This video of a supposedly cursing one has more than 3 million views.
Honestly, it sounds more like “fuff me” than anything else, but some parents hear “f@ck me” and aren’t too happy about it.
But wait, things just got REAL for Hatchimals!
Jodie Hejduk of Bakersfield, Calif. bought her daughter one of these coveted critters for her birthday. At first, her daughter was over the moon about her new toy and lovingly stroked the egg to induce it to hatch. The loving caresses turned to heavy petting, but still, nothing happened. The egg wasn’t cracking.
Hejduk was pissed. So pissed that she got herself a lawyer, Mark Geragos, and filed a class action lawsuit against Hatchimals' parent company, Spin Master. If you're wondering what kind of lawyer would take on a case against cute, cursing stuffed animals imprisoned inside of uncrackable shells, you should know that Mark Geragos is a hot shot, big-time criminal defense lawyer. Some of his former clients include celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and Chris Brown, whom he considers a “son.” Well, then...
The lawsuit is no joke, though. Punitive damages, according to Geragos, “could be upwards of a billion dollars.”
It’s a good thing Hatchimals already know how to say, "f@ck me."