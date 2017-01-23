Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump Against Mocking Tweet

Chelsea Clinton knows a thing or two about being a child in the presidential spotlight.
While her father, Bill Clinton, was president from 1993 to 2001, the youngest Clinton was criticized by various media for everything from her hair to her clothes.
Now, the mother of two is standing up for another presidential child, 10-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, after a now-deleted tweet made the rounds following his father's inauguration on Friday.
In her own tweet and on her Facebook page, Chelsea wrote that Barron "deserves the chance every child does—to be a kid." She also took a not-to-subtle dig at presidential policies in the process.
Chelsea's response follows a tweet from "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich, who made a much-criticized joke comparing Barron to school shooters. Rich has since deleted the tweet and made her account private.
Chelsea, in particular, can relate.
In 1992, "Saturday Night Live" executive producer Lorne Michaels made a public apology after a skit on the sketch series made unflattering references to the teenage first daughter.
Although President Clinton said at the time that he expected to be criticized publicly, he also asserted that it was "pretty insensitive to make fun of an adolescent child."
Chelsea, along with other members of the media, rushed to Barron's defense this weekend, echoing the sentiments of her father on the subject. Her post has been retweeted more than 9,000 times and shared on Facebook more than 10,000 times.
But the "It's Your World" author also packed her tweet with a jab at President Trump, calling him out on policies that affect children.
"Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids," Chelsea added after her defense of Barron, tagging the presidential Twitter account.
That part of the post has garnered mixed reactions.
"Thank you, Chelsea. Exactly what a woman who grew up in the White House should say," Anitha Bachireddy wrote in a Facebook comment. "You are the finest product of an American Presidential legacy."
While Chelsea has received virtual high-fives from Facebook users who appreciate her "class" and "respect," others criticized her, saying that she shouldn't be using Barron's situation as a political statement.
"How about not using this child as a platform for political gain???" wrote Facebook user Rosemary Brady Westbrook Smith.
What social media users seemed to agree on, however, is that children should be off limits for criticism, no matter if their parents are in the White House or not.
As Joan Budinski wrote on Facebook, "No child should be targeted because of who their parents are or what position they hold."