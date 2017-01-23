Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

'Woke Baby' Shows Even Little Ones Have Something to Say

byJan 23, 2017
Jenny Sowry and her husband Sam took their two children to the Women's March in DC on Jan. 21 to set an example about standing up for what you believe in. But they had no idea that the photo of their toddler daughter would become a viral sensation overnight.

Just 48 hours after being posted, the photo had more than 11,000 likes and 20,300 shares. The internet even coined a nickname for her daughter: Woke Baby.

(If you're not familiar with the term, "woke" means staying informed and being aware of what’s going on in your community and the community at large.)

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Sowry explains that she talked about the march and watched "Selma" with the couple's 9-year-old son to help him understand protesting. As the family concentrated on making protest signs together, the 22-month-old picked up some markers and started making her own sign without anyone noticing. And although she can't yet spell, she obviously had something she wanted to be heard.

And since the couple wanted to teach their kids about peaceful protesting and standing up for their rights, the family headed to the march with their signs. Their toddler daughter carried her sign high above her head, sitting atop her dad's shoulders. Sowry snapped the photo of her daughter and shared on Facebook. After a former colleague of Sowry's shared the photo, it was quickly shared by thousands of people on social media.

Turns out, the internet went nuts over the cute toddler, even making her into a meme.

“The word that keeps coming back to me is ‘hope,’” Sowry told Buzzfeed about the response to the viral photo. “It makes people hopeful that there is already a little one who is already speaking her mind.”

“I don’t always know what she’s saying, but she always speaks her mind,” Sowry told Buzzfeed.

No matter which way you lean politically, we can probably all agree that teaching your kids to stand up for what they believe in is parenting done right. Even when we think they might be too little to understand, they're always watching our examples.

