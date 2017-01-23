26 of the Most Powerful Signs From the Women's March

On Donald Trump's first day as president, millions of people in more than 600 cities around the world showed up in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington—and they brought their sign game with them.
Girls carried "I'm a girl, what's your superpower?" signs, while moms carried boards that read "marching with my daughters for yours." Dads listed the names of women in their lives they're marching for, while angry grandmothers continued their lifelong fight.
Protesters' demands were wide-ranging. They marched for equal pay for women, reproductive rights and paid maternity leave, among others. Women came out in support for the black lives matter movement, advocated for LGBTQ rights, and welcomed immigrants and refugees.
Here are 26 of the most powerful signs. Even future generations had something to say.
There was also this kid who just couldn't express everything she wanted to.
Even people who don't usually protest showed up.
There were some ova-achieving puns.
Trump even pissed off grandma.
And now, we'll leave you with this anthem.