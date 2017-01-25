Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

2-Year-Old Crooning Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

byJan 25, 2017

Watch out, Dolly Parton!

One 2-year-old little girl is giving the country icon a run for her money with her own version of Parton's popular song "Jolene."

While the toddler girl is playing in her room with toys, she's singing to herself and belting out the lovelorn lyrics.

"Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, please don't take my man!" the little girl sings.

Posted on YouTube, the one-minute video has the filmmaker walking in on the one-person concert, and we get a closer look at the girl, whose intensity grows as she begs Jolene to stay away from her man.

Dolly herself was so impressed with this little country crooner that she posted the video on her own Facebook page.

"It warms my heart to see how music reaches even the littlest country music fans!" Parton writes on her post. "Maybe we'll see this little one on the Grand Ole Opry stage someday!"

Just don't invite Jolene.

