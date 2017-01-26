Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Biracial Twins Prove That Love Has Nothing to Do With Skin Color

byJan 26, 2017
Photograph by Facebook

Meet fraternal twin sisters Kalani and Jarani. They're both adorable, but that's where the resemblance ends. No, it's not uncommon for fraternal twins to not resemble each other, but usually they look like they're the same race—whereas Kalani and Jarani, not so much. They have decidedly different complexions. Kalani is light-skinned with blue eyes and Jarani has darker skin and brown eyes.

Born on April 23, 2016, in Quincy, Illinois, to a biracial couple—Whitney Meyer, who is white, and Tomas Dean, who is black—the twins are getting a lot of attention because of their different skin colors.

“When Kalani came out I thought she (had albinism) because she was all white. I asked my doctors, but they said, ‘Nope!’ And I kept thinking she would get color but she didn’t,” Meyer told People.

News

60-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Twins. Yes, Twins!

Entertainment

Twins Who Look Very Different

News

Girl Asked for a Sister and Ended Up Finding Her Long-Lost Twin

The explanation for the difference in their skin color isn’t all that complicated. Fraternal twins are the product of two different eggs being fertilized by two different sperm. They share the same womb, but don’t get the exact same combination of genes from their parents.

As for how rare it is to have biracial fraternal twins with different coloring, it's hard to tell.

“We don’t know how often it happens because not all cases come to our attention,” says Dr. Nancy L. Segal, psychology professor and director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University. “I imagine it’s going to happen more frequently now that we have more mixed marriages.”

Of course, both of the twins are adored equally by their parents and their 7-year-old brother Talan, who is white and has a different father. Talan reads to his sisters every night and Meyer says he “doesn’t see any difference in the girls—he’s totally colorblind.”

Proud mother that she is, she goes on to say, “People in this country could learn a lot from my son. He’s so innocent, he doesn’t understand racial tensions, because to him it doesn’t matter, as it shouldn’t matter to anyone else.”

Having these two beautiful daughters and the positive attention they’ve received has helped Meyer heal from a devastating loss: Two years ago, her 2-year-old son Pravyn drowned in a pool while he was at daycare.

These twins are proof that love is love is love, and real love doesn't give a damn about skin color.

Share this on Facebook?

RELATED

What Dads Can Do With Kids That Makes Them Better Fathers
More from news

The Sexism Lurking In Your Breastmilk
Jan 26, 2017

Biracial Twins Prove That Love Has Nothing to Do With Skin Color
Jan 26, 2017

What Dads Can Do With Kids That Makes Them Better Fathers
Jan 26, 2017

More Women Are Dying From This Cancer Than We Thought
Jan 26, 2017

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Passes at Age 80
Jan 26, 2017

2-Year-Old Crooning Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day
Jan 26, 2017

How This Mom Survived 6 Days Without Lungs
Jan 26, 2017

Gender Reveal Lands Dad in Trouble With Police
Jan 25, 2017

The Possibly Sad and Serious Matter Behind the #FreeMelania Meme
Jan 25, 2017
More Results