Pregnant? What the 2017 Chinese New Year Means for Your Baby

Hey, parents! If you're expecting a baby in the next year, you'll have a fire rooster on your hands. For those of you who aren't familiar, don't worry, your baby won't actually turn into a ball of fire. We'll break it down for you!
Tomorrow (January 28) marks the start of the first new moon and thus the Lunar New Year, which is more commonly known as the Chinese New Year. Communities around the world will come together in celebration. (Even Google is celebrating!) There will be fire crackers, lion dances, music, parades and so much good food you might as well call it a feastivity.
Every year is associated with one of 12 animals and five elements; 2016 was the year of the fire monkey, and babies born in the 2017 new lunar year will be known as fire roosters. (If you're wondering what your Chinese zodiac animal is, BBC has a great quiz!)
According to Chinese folklore, every animal and element combination has specific traits. Fire rooster babies, for example, will be hardworking and trustworthy, with a strong sense of responsibility. They usually find success in numerous career paths.
"You can expect your child to be better in the field of business, and that's how he will express his creativity," said astrologer Joey Yap. "And that's why people in the olden days predicted that those born in the year of the fire rooster would be wealthy, because they're hardworking and knowledgeable in business. In terms of weaknesses, however, they tend to be blunt and sharp when they speak."
But even in Chinese astrology, parenting has a huge role. Parents need to provide the right education and experiences to "awaken" a fire rooster's talents. If your child shows interest in business, encourage that interest through further education and internships. But also teach the child people skills, how to communicate and how to work well with others.
Whether or not you believe the lore, Baby will join some really cool people in Club Rooster, which includes Eleanor Roosevelt, Eric Clapton, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, Bob Marley and our queen, Beyoncé.