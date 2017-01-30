Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rips Into Trump's Immigration Ban

On Sunday night, Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepted her Screen Actor Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in "Veep" as the fictional Vice President of the United States. But her acceptance speech wasn't pure comedy. Louis-Dreyfus' words also emphasized the gravity of President Donald Trump's immigration ban.
The celeb mom wasted no time and took a dig at the Trump administration's obsession over the size of the inaugural crowds. "Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight's SAG Awards, I look out on the million or even a million-and-a-half people in this room," she started. "And I say this award is legitimate, and I won! I’m the winner, the winner is me, landslide."
Because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.
After getting some laughs from the audience, Louis-Dreyfus got serious.
"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France," she said. "And I am an American patriot, and I love this country. And because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American."
Louis-Dreyfus's father, Gérard Louis-Dreyfus, died on September 16, 2016, just two days before the Emmy Awards, where his daughter took home her seventh overall Emmy award.
Many SAG award winners used their platform to talk politics.
“A lot of people are saying right now that actors should keep our mouths shut when it comes to politics. But the truth is, no matter what, actors are activists because we embody the humanity and worth of all people," said Kerry Washington.
Host Ashton Kutcher opened the show welcoming everyone in airports. Liftetime achievement award recipient Lily Tomlin wondered what signs she should make for the next march because there is so much to do. And David Harbour, on behalf of the cast of "Stranger Things," called on fellow craftsmen and women to stand up to real life bullies and monsters, "to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken, and afraid, and tired, they are not alone.”
Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries (Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq) from entering the U.S. for 90 days and suspends the refugee system for 120 days. There have been reports of legal U.S. residents (green card holders) and dual nationals being detained or turned away from U.S. airports. Students and scholars are also stranded abroad after attending conferences or visiting family.
Thousands of people across the country and at major airports continue to protest the #MuslimBan and stand in solidarity with people of all beliefs.
Louis-Dreyfus called on this sense of community in repeating a statement released by the Writers' Guild of America, “Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from other nations, and of varying beliefs, who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful to them. We stand with them. We will fight for them.”