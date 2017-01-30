Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Doctors Say No to This Popular Baby Safety Device

byJan 30, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Doctors want new parents to know that "smart" clothing for babies is really kind of dumb. Onesies, socks and sleep sacks with monitors are causing unnecessary panic for parents and also leading them to do the unthinkable: wake a sleeping baby.

Sensors built into clothing are supposed to monitor babies' breathing and heart rate. Any abnormalities send out an alarm to parents. But the sensors are unreliable, sending out so many false alarms that they're waking parents, rattling their nerves and causing them to do tests on them to make sure their kid is still alive. (They are.)

News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rips Into Trump's Immigration Ban

News

The Gross Thing You Probably Didn't Know About Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

News

What Dads Can Do With Kids That Makes Them Better Fathers

Dr. Christopher Bonafide, a doctor with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and lead author of an editorial in the Jan. 24 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association, reminds readers that these vital signs monitors haven't been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. There's also zero evidence showing that these devices are able to prevent potential deaths.

"There's not a role for these devices in the care of healthy infants," Bonafide writes.

RELATED: Pediatricians Speak Out Against Trump's Anti-Immigrant Actions

A WebMD report on these sleep monitoring devices and Bonafide's editorial illustrates the problem. A parent, who bought the $25 Owlet sock monitor, brought her baby in to be checked after the alarm had sounded, indicating a drop in the baby's oxygen level. The baby was fine, of course, and doctors know that sometimes babies experience sudden declines in their blood oxygen levels. The fluctuations are normal, Bonafide wrotes.

Kids also kick and roll over, which can jostle the monitor and send off a false alarm. Parents who already wake up for the baby several times a night have their sleep interrupted constantly with the addition of the monitor.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against thes monitors for healhty infants, including for SIDS prevention. Their main concern is the lack of evidence that the devices work.

RELATED: The Sexism Lurking In Your Breast Milk

Dr. Rachel Moon, who chairs the academy's Task Force on SIDS, said her colleagues worry parents will use these monitors in place of safe sleeping positions (putting babies down on their backs), thinking the monitor will indicate if breathing becomes an issues. The products are not allowed to claim they prevent SIDS. However, ads for the monitors claim these devices will let parents know if something is wrong.

"These companies ... have gone straight to market," Bonafide said. "And so the public actually doesn't know anything about the accuracy of the devices or safety of these devices."

Share this on Facebook?

RELATED

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rips Into Trump's Immigration Ban
More from news

Most Women Who End Pregnancies Have This One Thing In Common
Jan 30, 2017

Why You Should Wait at Least a Year to Get Pregnant After This Surgery
Jan 30, 2017

Doctors Say No to This Popular Baby Safety Device
Jan 30, 2017

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rips Into Trump's Immigration Ban
Jan 30, 2017

The Hilarious Reason Molly Sims Fought With Her Husband While in Labor
Jan 27, 2017

The Gross Thing You Probably Didn't Know About Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
Jan 27, 2017

Pregnant? What the 2017 Chinese New Year Means for Your Baby
Jan 27, 2017

What Dads Can Do With Kids That Makes Them Better Fathers
Jan 26, 2017

2-Year-Old Crooning Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day
Jan 26, 2017
More Results