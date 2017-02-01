Girl Scout Breaks Sales Goal With Blatantly Honest Cookie Reviews

When 11-year-old Charlotte McCourt from South Orange, N.J., wrote a bold letter detailing (and ranking) each Girl Scout cookie, one-by-one, her dad's "rich friend" took notice and bought 25 packages. Since then, she has sold more than 15,000 boxes and gained global recognition for her efforts.
Moral of the story: truth in advertising. (And well-placed connections, but this is a feel-good story so stick with us.)
It turns out that Charlotte's father, Sean McCourt, is a writer and producer on Mike Rowe's hilarious podcast, "The Way I Heard It." After hearing about Charlotte's blatantly honest approach to cookie sales, Rowe read her letter aloud and shared it with over 4.6 million followers on his Facebook page.
RELATED: Mom Alleges Airport Forced Her to Prove She's Lactating
Rowe begins the segment by reading an email from Charlotte's dad about how this letter came to be.
"I told Charlotte," he laughs, "that my best friend from high school is very rich. An hour later, I found THIS" *shakes letter* "in the sent folder on my computer."
He then goes on to read the young girl's sales pitch in its entirety.
"Dear Mr. Michaelson,
I am Sean Patrick McCourt's daughter. The only time I ever met you was in Disney World, it was some time ago. I've been informed that you may want to purchase a few Girls Scout cookie boxes for our troops fighting overseas; this is good news."
The most entertaining part of the letter comes when Charlotte offers an unbiased review of each delicacy to her customer. She begins with a note rating all of the boxes on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the best.
Savannah Smiles: "Like sweet lemon wedges with just the right balance of sweet and sour. This cookie gets a 7 for its divine taste."
'I'm telling you it's as flavorless as dirt.'
Trefoils: "This is a plain peanut butter cookie that pairs nicely with any hot drink. I give it a 6 because alone ... it's kind of boring."
Do-Si-Dos: "I give it a 5 for its unoriginality and its blandness."
Samoas: "Wow, the Samoa! I give it a 9. The Samoa has amazing flavor."
Tagalongs: "If you do not like peanut butter, DO NOT buy this cookie. However, I give it an 8 for the chocolate peanut butter combination. Inspired."
Thin Mints: "I give it a 9 for the delectable chocolate mint combination. Also inspired."
S'mores: "If you have a wild sense of adventure, try the S'more. Full disclosure, I have not tried the S'more, so I cannot rate it in good conscience."
'In an age of fake news and dubious claims, leave it to a Girl Scout to show us the real value of truth in advertising.'
Toffee-tastic: "The Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless gluten-free wasteland. I'm telling you it's as flavorless as dirt."
She ends her letter with a thoughtful and straightforward recap that almost made Rowe fall out of his chair in hysterics. "My name is Charlotte, and I love being honest with my clients," she says. "The Girls Scout organization can sometimes use false advertising. These ratings are only my opinion; yours may vary."
RELATED: Sunny The Red Panda Is Maybe All Of Us Sometimes
Although her original goal of selling 300 boxes has long since been surpassed, her commitment to donating to the troops, along with her sincere approach to marketing, has never been greater.
“In an age of fake news and dubious claims, leave it to a Girl Scout to show us the real value of truth in advertising,” Rowe said in a statement. “The simple truth is that not all cookies are created equal. The undeniable fact; that some are ‘divine’ and others taste like ‘dirt.’”