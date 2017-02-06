Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

After Responding to 911 Call, Firefighter Adopts Baby He Delivered

Feb 06, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Nothing about the 911 call seemed that out of the ordinary to South Carolina firefighter Marc Hadden: a woman was in labor and needed some help. Hadden responded to the November 2011 call like any other. Upon arrival, though, he quickly realized the woman was about to deliver her baby—and there was no time to get her to the hospital. So, he jumped into action, helping the woman bring her healthy baby girl into the world right then and there.

Once Marc was sure both the woman and her daughter were safe, he called his wife, Beth, to brag about the exciting highlight of his day.

At that point, the Haddens were mostly just joyful about the role Marc had played in delivering the baby.

“I mean, who in the world gets to deliver a baby in their lifetime that’s not a doctor?” Beth told the local WMBF news station at the time.

Neither of them had any idea how much responding to that one call would change their lives.

It wasn’t long after that the Haddens were told the little girl Marc had helped to deliver was being immediately put up for adoption. Years earlier, after the delivery of their second son, they had learned that Beth would not likely be able to have more children. They’d been talking about the possibility of adoption for a while, but had decided to leave it up to fate. “We said, if it’s meant to be, it will be,” Beth explained.

Well … this felt pretty meant to be.

After expressing interest in adopting the little girl, the Haddens brought baby Grace home just 48 hours later. Friends, family and neighbors all pitched in to help the family make room for their newest member, donating time and supplies to build an addition onto their home.

Today, Grace is 5 years old, loved and protected by her older brothers, and adored by her parents, who still hold the story of how her father delivered her close to their hearts.

Photograph by Facebook

That story has recently gained attention, mostly because the timing of it all is so incredible. But to this family of 5, Grace’s birth and adoption are just an example of the fate they were waiting on. It’s proof to them that she was always meant to be theirs.

As Marc told WMBF, “I don’t even think about her being adopted. She’s ours and we love her.”

Adoption doesn’t always happen so easily and it’s rarely a matter of the cards lining up so perfectly. Timing is everything. And for the Haddens, the timing was clearly right for baby Grace to join their family.

