Mom Furious After Daycare Worker Breastfeeds Her Baby

A North Carolina mom has gone public with her fury over a childcare worker who crossed a boundary she says was clearly established just moments before it happened.
When Kaycee Oxendine dropped her 3-month-old off at daycare, she told the childcare worker that her baby had been constipated. The caregiver asked whether she'd like her to breastfeed the baby, and Oxendine says she clearly declined the offer.
“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?” Oxendine told local ABC reporters. “And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”
Oxendine left to go to her classroom—she's a pre-kindergarten teacher at Carrboro Early School—and went about her morning. She didn't know at the time but just after she left, the caregiver opened her top and pulled the boy to her breast. Oxendine found out via recorded footage from a security camera that is in the room. It shows a woman apparently nursing the 3-month-old.
Just after it happened, another employee reported the incident to the daycare director, Daron Council, who told reporters that the worker is no longer at the school. She'd been an experienced teacher and one that typically worked at a different facility.
Oxendine wants to bring criminal charges against the worker, as she feels her son was put in danger. She says that her he cannot tolerate lactose and that the breastmilk made him sick. That evening, her baby became ill and was throwing up, so she rushed him to the University of North Carolina Hospital.
“To me, a criminal act was committed against him,” Oxendine said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose [intolerant]. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”
This is the first incident of its kind for the childcare center and school. Council said he reported the incident to the Department of Health and Human Services, as is the protocol. He also informed others parents of children who were cared for by the worker in question.
As of the report, no charges have been filed.
