George Clooney's Latest Role is Being a Dad

Twice named People magazine's sexiest man alive, the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney is reportedly preparing for the role of his life: Dad. Sources say Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins!
Julie Chen, who is very-well tapped into the Hollywood scene, revealed the news on "The Talk" on Thursday, Feb. 9.
"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," she said on the daytime program. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"
Julie added that she confirmed with George in late January that he and Amal, 39, are expecting a boy and a girl, due in June.
Rumors that the couple was expecting have been swirling for weeks. In early January, The Daily Star reported that Amal was pregnant with twins, according to "family sources." Based on her due date, she's about five months along.
A source close to the couple confirmed the news to People magazine, saying Amal "has let everyone in both families know quietly. They're all very happy."
And although they haven't yet publicly confirmed the news themselves, the couple has definitely been more under the radar than usual. They appeared together at a screening for the Netflix documentary "The White Helmets" in January and reports of a hint of a baby bump sparked more curiosity.
Longtime friend Matt Damon also said in an interview with ET Canada that he's known for months about the pregnancy—as he found out from George while they were on the set together in the fall and Amal was about eight weeks along.
“‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else!" Damon said he told Clooney. "Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule? Like of course he doesn’t.” Clearly Clooney has a lot to learn being a first-time dad! Damon told ET Canada he checked in with Clooney four weeks later to make sure everything was going well with the pregnancy and Clooney confirmed to him: “‘We’re good.'”
George and Amal famously got married in 2014 with a lavish wedding weekend in Venice, Italy, with lots of famous friends in attendance. In October, the actor poked fun at everyone who had questioned his relationship over the years.
"And they said it wouldn't last," he laughed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight after they'd celebrated their second anniversary. "Ah, we proved them wrong!"
Double congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to see them enjoying parenthood!