The Hack That Will Get You To Finally Ditch Your Dirty Bra Habit

byMay 02, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Women: We spend the first 12 years of our lives wishing we could be more like our mothers and the remainder of them crying over the fact that we've become them.

The irony burns.

If you're like most, you've either been tossing your bras into the washign machine (after way too many wears), a pulling them out stretched and fraying. The angels among us, on the other hand, have been hand-washing bras in a semi-clean sink for as long as they can remember, a skill handed down from the foremothers and, while bra-preserving, is a pain in the ass.

Before now, we haven't yet mastered the art of cleanliness. We still haven't figured out how to simplify the process—until now.

Thanks to Pure Wow, our day has finally arrived.

And below is all you are going to need:

1. 2 tsp. of good old-fashioned baby shampoo (or mild detergent).



2. Salad spinner (aka: mini washing machine with hand-operated agitator)



3. Terry cloth towel



Okay, now that you have everything you will need, it's time to wash some bras. We recommend 1 to 3 per cycle, depending on spinner capacity. If unsure, one bra at a time is always a safe bet.

First, fill the salad spinner with warm water (careful not to overfill). Then, add baby shampoo or detergent of your choosing and slowly immerse delicates into the aromatic device until they are fully saturated.

Mmmmm ...

Doesn't that smell delish? It's like a salad for your nose.

In fact, a salad sounds pretty good right about now, and you may as well make one because you'll need to let bras soak for at least 10 minutes before spinning.

By the time you finish that mid-afternoon snack, your bras will be ready to rumble.

Ladies, start your spinners.

Swish, swish, swish.

Girl, look! You now have the cleanest bras in town.

After a few generous whirls of the soapy deluge, your water will turn a horrid shade of filth. This is your cue to reload. (And to wash more often.)

Discard polluted water and rinse interior. Refill again using cold water, place the bras back into the spinner and start over. Repeat this process until the water runs clear and then drain thoroughly. (You know, just like you do with your greens!)

Finish off the cycle by tossing bras into an empty, dry spinner and removing as much water as possible. Then, give bras a delicate squeeze and press them against towel to remove excess water. Note: Never wring or twist cups.

And now for the final step: drying your bras.

There are two ways to do this without damaging their integrity. One is simply to hang them dry. The other is to lay them flat on a clean, dry towel. Either option is fine as long as you are careful not to hang bras by straps as this can cause the elastic to stretch.

Girl, look! You now have the cleanest bras in town.

Best part? You don't have to wash them often to feel uplifted if you've got a decent spinner and sense enough to know the difference between dishwashing detergent and shampoo.

Some of us prefer to take baby steps—literally.

