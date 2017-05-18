Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Stay-at-Home Dads Do Way Less Than Moms

byMay 18, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

We completely support stay-at-home dads and know how tough their gig can be, but if these fathers are anything like their Australian counterparts, they may be slacking on the job, reports The Guardian.

According to research by the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS), stay-at-home dads actually spent less time taking care of the kids than working moms. The at-home dads dedicated an average of 19 hours to childcare per week, compared to 21 hours for working moms—on top of the 35 hours per week they were already spending at the office.

These dads made up for it in housework, though only slightly. They reported doing 28 hours of housework per week (with housework including everything from running errands to car maintenance), compared to 23 hours for working moms.

When the reverse was true and dads worked (at an average of 51 hours per week), stay-at-home moms spent far more time on childcare and housework: 38 hours on each to dads 13 hours.

So why aren’t stay-at-home dads doing as much as stay-at-home moms? “For many, becoming a stay-at-home dad is an economic decision, driven by unemployment, under-employment or disability, and not a lifestyle choice to spend more time parenting,” says AIFS director Ann Hollands.

She adds that, “The fathers tend to be older, with older children and they don’t tend to pick up the full domestic work-load to the same extent that stay-at-home mothers traditionally have.”

Although the researchers can’t say for sure, the reality may be that gendered roles are coming into play, with men subscribing to the timeworn notion that cooking, cleaning and child-rearing is woman’s work—no matter that she also has a paying job outside the home.

RELATED

Mom Faces Bankruptcy After Birth Complications Land Her in Insurance Hell
More from news

Stay-at-Home Dads Do Way Less Than Moms
May 18, 2017

Mom Faces Bankruptcy After Birth Complications Land Her in Insurance Hell
May 18, 2017

The Perfect Father's Day Gift: Men's Rompers
May 17, 2017

The Gross Mail-Order Pregnancy Craving Food You Have to Try
May 17, 2017

This Bedtime Routine Injures Thousands of Kids Every Year
May 17, 2017

New RompHim Trend: Dads Can Now Match Their Toddlers
May 17, 2017

Kids With Depressed Moms Need This Kind of Dad To Be OK
May 16, 2017

Most of These 1.2 Million Annual Childhood Deaths Are Preventable

May 16, 2017

Find Out If You Have Postpartum Depression Without Leaving Home
May 15, 2017
More Results