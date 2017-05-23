Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Kristen Bell's Brilliant Diaper Travel Hack

byMay 23, 2017
Photograph by Rex USA

We've long had a mom-crush on Kristen Bell. Whether she's posting no-makeup selfies, date night and vacation snaps with hubby Dax Shepard, the fact that her 2-year-old doesn't like mom jeans, or hilarious photos of losing her chill on the red carpet while standing next to Shakira, she's one of our fave celeb mom Instagram follows.

And her parenting posts are just. So. REAL. All the time. If you've done the potty-training struggle or are in the midst of it—and especially if you've ever had a pull-up problem at an inopportune time—you'll definitely appreciate one of her most recent parenting tips.

While traveling on an airplane with kids, Bell had a diaper emergency when her daughter's pull-up broke. But no worries—she had it covered. And really, it was quite genius because of course almost every mom has a hair tie on her or somewhere in her bag. Of course!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUN5OFRFHT5/

So whether you're going on a road trip or flying cross-country with toddlers, this celeb mom has you covered so there are no mile-high accidents.

RELATED

Should Dads Have to Fight for the Right to Attend Births?
More from news

2 Reasons This Dad Says He's the Luckiest Man Alive
May 23, 2017

Kristen Bell's Brilliant Diaper Travel Hack
May 23, 2017

Should Dads Have to Fight for the Right to Attend Births?
May 23, 2017

Beyonce Threw The Most Epic Baby Shower For Her BeyBeys
May 22, 2017

Read This If You Let Your Kids Drink Juice
May 22, 2017

'Medical Clowning' Is a Thing and It Could Totally Get You Pregnant
May 22, 2017

Officials Blame Family of Girl Who Was Dragged by a Sea Lion
May 22, 2017

These Underwear Styles Work Way Better Now That You're a Mom
May 19, 2017

Think You're One and Done? Read This First
May 19, 2017
More Results