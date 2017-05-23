Kristen Bell's Brilliant Diaper Travel Hack

We've long had a mom-crush on Kristen Bell. Whether she's posting no-makeup selfies, date night and vacation snaps with hubby Dax Shepard, the fact that her 2-year-old doesn't like mom jeans, or hilarious photos of losing her chill on the red carpet while standing next to Shakira, she's one of our fave celeb mom Instagram follows.
And her parenting posts are just. So. REAL. All the time. If you've done the potty-training struggle or are in the midst of it—and especially if you've ever had a pull-up problem at an inopportune time—you'll definitely appreciate one of her most recent parenting tips.
While traveling on an airplane with kids, Bell had a diaper emergency when her daughter's pull-up broke. But no worries—she had it covered. And really, it was quite genius because of course almost every mom has a hair tie on her or somewhere in her bag. Of course!
So whether you're going on a road trip or flying cross-country with toddlers, this celeb mom has you covered so there are no mile-high accidents.