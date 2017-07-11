This Genius Device Helps You Be a More Present Parent

Whenever there's a kid's birthday party, graduation or any other event, mom or dad or even grandpa are usually assigned the heavy task of recording the memories. But what would happen if nobody had to take on this responsibility and instead got to enjoy the day... and you still had those precious memories recorded on video?
That's what the new company, Benjamin Button, is hoping to do. Recognizing that many parents suffer serious FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to their baby's milestones, the company has created a button-sized smart camera that makes it easy to follow your tots around to document all the important moments and memories.
With work and other obligations constantly taking our time away from the little ones, we simply can't be there for every single moment of our kids' lives. To help solve that problem for modern parents, the camera—which has a Kickstarter campaign that reached its goal in less than 10 hours—shoots footage of your family and then actually picks and edits "moments that matter, all automatically" in order for you to be able to enjoy and share them.
You can wear the camera yourself, have your little ones wear it or set it up in a popular room of the house, and never miss a second of your tiny tot exploring the world and interacting with friends and family.
It's a smart camera that might sound eerily like your family's own personal reality show, but parents are loving the idea of being able to see the world through the eyes of their children and the ease with which this wearable camera captures first steps and first words. And imagine how it could potentially banish the second-child syndrome of not having a baby book!
The camera can hold up against water, dust, and being dropped. It is also safe for kids, since it is made from BPA-free plastics and does not pose a choking hazard. While charging, the smart camera processes your video and picks "the best moments" based on face, sound and activity recognition software, then the videos are sent to your phone so that you can enjoy them with your loved ones.
Parents trying to ditch the devices and connect with their kids more may especially love these cameras, since a hands-free way of recording special moments without getting distracted seems like a perfect way of preserving memories. Be present in every moment without missing out on the video to view again later.