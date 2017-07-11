Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

This Genius Device Helps You Be a More Present Parent

byJul 11, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Whenever there's a kid's birthday party, graduation or any other event, mom or dad or even grandpa are usually assigned the heavy task of recording the memories. But what would happen if nobody had to take on this responsibility and instead got to enjoy the day... and you still had those precious memories recorded on video?

That's what the new company, Benjamin Button, is hoping to do. Recognizing that many parents suffer serious FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to their baby's milestones, the company has created a button-sized smart camera that makes it easy to follow your tots around to document all the important moments and memories.

With work and other obligations constantly taking our time away from the little ones, we simply can't be there for every single moment of our kids' lives. To help solve that problem for modern parents, the camera—which has a Kickstarter campaign that reached its goal in less than 10 hours—shoots footage of your family and then actually picks and edits "moments that matter, all automatically" in order for you to be able to enjoy and share them.

You can wear the camera yourself, have your little ones wear it or set it up in a popular room of the house, and never miss a second of your tiny tot exploring the world and interacting with friends and family.

It's a smart camera that might sound eerily like your family's own personal reality show, but parents are loving the idea of being able to see the world through the eyes of their children and the ease with which this wearable camera captures first steps and first words. And imagine how it could potentially banish the second-child syndrome of not having a baby book!

The camera can hold up against water, dust, and being dropped. It is also safe for kids, since it is made from BPA-free plastics and does not pose a choking hazard. While charging, the smart camera processes your video and picks "the best moments" based on face, sound and activity recognition software, then the videos are sent to your phone so that you can enjoy them with your loved ones.

Parents trying to ditch the devices and connect with their kids more may especially love these cameras, since a hands-free way of recording special moments without getting distracted seems like a perfect way of preserving memories. Be present in every moment without missing out on the video to view again later.

RELATED

You Can Stop Throwing Out Half-Used Bottles of Breast Milk

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

This Genius Device Helps You Be a More Present Parent
Jul 11, 2017

Is The Way You Talk to Your Son Hurting Him?
Jul 11, 2017

Punishment Doesn't Work, So You Might As Well Stop
Jul 11, 2017

Toddler's Serious Injury Is a Reminder That Kids Shouldn't Be on Trampolines
Jul 11, 2017

Doctors Warn Against This Sparkly Trend
Jul 07, 2017

The Disorder Affecting 1 in 3 Women You Don't Know Much About
Jul 07, 2017

Mom Receives Death Threats After Sharing Photo of Her Baby's 'Pierced' Cheek
Jul 07, 2017

The Breastfeeding Health Risk No One Talks About
Jul 06, 2017

United Took a $1,000 Seat Away From Toddler and Resold the Ticket
Jul 06, 2017
More Results