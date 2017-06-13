This Birth Control Accident Is Every Mom's Panic Attack

If you're taking birth control pills to prevent a pregnancy, then you know how risky it can be to miss a day. Not only could you become pregnant, but you might also have breakthrough bleeding. Now imagine you took the pills in the wrong order and didn't have backup protection. That nightmare scenario is one that a birth control manufacturer is currently facing, so if you're on the pill, you might want to check the packaging. (Honestly, this makes us want to double check EVERY blister pack, regardless of the brand, from now on.)
Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced that it is recalling birth control pills sold as Mibelas 24 Fe because of a serious packaging error that placed four placebos pills in the first four days of the blister packet instead of the active-ingredient pills that should be in those spots.
“Oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” reads the announcement on the FDA website.
The affected packages were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies. The packaging error happened because the “the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation,” Lupin explains.
As if that weren’t bad enough, the packaging error makes it so that the lot number and expiration date are no longer visible. That means that even though the recalled product (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) is supposed to be identified with lot number L600518 and an expiration date of May 2018, consumers will not be able to see that information.
“These products are packaged in blister packs containing 28 tablets: 24 white to off-white tablets of active ingredients debossed with ‘LU’ on one side and ‘N81’ on the other; and 4 tablets of inert ingredients debossed with ‘LU’ on one side and ‘M22’ on the other side,” according to the recall announcement.
Lupin is sending out a recall letter to distributors and customers and is coordinating the return of the recalled items.
If you have any questions regarding this recall please contact Lupin at 1-800-399-2561 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT, Monday through Friday.
Let's be honest: Nobody really loves the birth control options available to us, especially when it comes to hormonal birth control that can be linked to depression and other side effects. Too bad we can't just give our husbands birth control pills as a backup instead.