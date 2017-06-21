The Deets on Kim Kardashian West's Surrogacy Plans

Kim Kardashian West has never kept it a secret that she hated being pregnant through her two high-risk pregnancies. However, she’s also been very open about wanting a third child despite being advised by her doctors that it could be life-threatening for the 36-year-old mom of two to do again. So Kim and husband Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to have a third child.
Before you get all judgy about it, there’s a medical reason Kim isn’t carrying the baby herself this time. She wrote about having preeclampsia and placenta accreta (where blood vessels grow too deeply into the uterine wall and the placenta is unable to detach from the uterus, which can be very dangerous for the mother) on her website while pregnant with her son, Saint, who will turn 2 in December. (Kim and Kanye's daughter, North, just turned 4 on June 15.)
Placenta accreta is considered a high-risk pregnancy complication that often results in early delivery via C-section, followed by a hysterectomy (the surgical removal of the uterus). And given that Kardashian West has also had issues with preeclampsia, it's no wonder they've turned to surrogacy.
The famous couple has reportedly hired a surrogate through an agency in order to have a third child. And it won’t come cheap, either. TMZ has broken down the cost of the surrogate’s contract; she’ll receive $45,000 for carrying a baby for the couple, and if the pregnancy results in multiple births, there’s a $5,000 fee for each additional baby. If, for any reason, the surrogate loses reproductive organs (such as needing the surgical removal of an ovary, fallopian tube or the uterus) during the course of surrogacy, she’ll get an additional $4,000 in compensation.
But that’s not all. Kimye is reportedly also required to pay the agency nearly $70,000 in fees, though we don’t know the breakdown of that cost. The average total cost of surrogacy in the U.S. ranges between $98,000 and $140,000.
The surrogate also will have to follow some rules, all of which seem pretty obvious: no drinking, smoking, or drugs, no sex for several weeks before and after the embryo implantation, no hot tubs or saunas, no changing kitty litter (because of the risk of toxoplasmosis), no hair dye, no raw fish, and no more than one caffeinated drink per day during the pregnancy.
On a recent episode of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, Kim revealed that she'd been "begging" her sister Khloe Kardashian to be her surrogate. Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, even offered to carry a baby for her daughter in a May 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." And not one to be left out, Kourtney—herself a mom of three—also said she had offered to carry her sister's baby. However, Khloe received some unexpected news about her own fertility during a visit to the doctor to see if she'd be a viable candidate for surrogacy—she had fewer follicles than the average 32-year-old.
Fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang suggested freezing eggs would be a good option for Khloe if she wants to have any more kids—and that she'd need to lay off taking birth control pills. Khloe and her NBA-player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have talked about starting a family together, she revealed in the KUWTK season finale. We don't know if that might have had anything to do with Kim and Kanye's decision to go with a surrogate, but it's definitely a possibility.
Even if Kim didn’t have a legitimate medical condition preventing her from carrying her own baby, who are we, strangers on the internet with no skin in the game, to judge her decision? Can’t we just let Kim live? Plenty of other celeb moms have used surrogates to carry their babies, too. We don't know about you, but we're already starting a baby name pool for the next Kardashian West baby.